Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno calls on Rep. Max Miller to resign, lawmaker cites ‘erratic and dangerous behavior’

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Republican Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno called for Max Miller, another GOP Buckeye State congressman, to resign in a Sunday post to X, accusing his ex-son-in-law of…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Republican Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno called for Max Miller, another GOP Buckeye State congressman, to resign in a Sunday post to X, accusing his ex-son-in-law of “increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior.”

Moreno’s post came after New York Times Congressional Correspondent Annie Karni reported Friday that attorneys for Miller’s ex-wife, Emily — Moreno’s daughter — had filed for a restraining order against the congressman. Moreno described the aftermath of their split as “pure hell” in the post. The accused lawmaker posted a livestream and documents Sunday denying the allegations.

As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily's divorce.



It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent… — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) August 2, 2026

“It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle. Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter,” Moreno said. “Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible. As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.”

“If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them,” Moreno continued. “He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.”

“No court or agency has even substantiated any allegation against me,” the accused Miller said in the Sunday livestream. “Every single one of these allegations were already investigated. No criminal charge has ever been filed against me.”

Miller allegedly threw scalding water on Emily in a June 2024 incident after she told him she was ending their marriage, CBS News reported. He also was accused of injuring his two-year-old daughter during a Feb. 1 custody exchange.

“These are incredibly serious criminal accusations. And if these accusations were true, I would be in jail,” Miller said on the livestream.

The accused Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. Moreno’s office referred the DCNF to the senator’s post on X.

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham also accused Miller of abuse in a 2021 Washington Post op-ed. Miller has since accused Grisham of violating the terms of a confidential settlement, according to Fox News.

When asked if it was probing the allegations against Miller, the House Ethics Committee declined to comment. The deadline for Miller to be replaced on the ballot is Wednesday.

(Max Miller gives ‘special announcement’ Aug. 2, 2026 on X. Image credit: Screenshot/X)