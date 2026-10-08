Massive Hispanic think tank backs John James, Tiffany, Husted and Ciscomani

(The Daily Signal) – The nation’s largest center-right Hispanic think tank is backing several key Republicans running for major congressional and statewide offices in toss-up districts across…

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(The Daily Signal) – The nation’s largest center-right Hispanic think tank is backing several key Republicans running for major congressional and statewide offices in toss-up districts across the country in hopes that their efforts in Hispanic communities will mobilize Latino voters behind conservatives in the midterm elections.

The LIBRE Initiative, which focuses on championing free government, limited government, education, family values, faith, and entrepreneurship within Hispanic American communities, has pledged a six-figure ad buy in support of Rep. John James, R-Mich., and Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisc., who are running for governor of their respective states.

The organization’s action arm, LIBRE Initiative Action, is backing Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, and Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., in their reelection campaigns.

“Latino voters will play a significant role in deciding these races. That is not a talking point—it is a mathematical reality,” LIBRE President Daniel Garza told the Daily Signal. “This community deserves advocates who show up for them year-round, not just in October. The candidates we are supporting have earned this community’s trust. Our job is to make sure Latino voters know it.”

Hispanic American voters make up at least 20% of the electorate in these districts.

Strategic director for The LIBRE Initiative, Ricardo Castro, added in a statement to the Daily Signal that in Michigan, for instance, these efforts will highlight how James will “empower” communities through “lower costs, good-paying jobs, affordable energy, and the freedom to build a better future for themselves and their children.”

“John James understands that Michigan’s future depends on empowering people, not expanding government. LIBRE will continue engaging Latino voters across the state and connecting them with leaders and policies that expand opportunity, remove barriers, and help every family have the freedom to build the life they want,” Castro continued.

In Arizona, where Ciscomani aims to retain his seat in his matchup against Democrat lobbyist JoAnna Mendoza, Monet Bacs of The LIBRE Initiative Action told the Daily Signal that they are backing the incumbent because he “understands the pressures on working families, from rising costs to the challenge of starting and growing a business, and he has spent his time in Congress working on them.”

“That’s why we’re endorsing him,” she continued. “Rep. Ciscomani has won two hard-fought elections in this district by staying focused on pocketbook issues and championing the pro-growth policies that help working families get ahead. Hispanic voters have made the difference in this district before, and LIBRE Action will be on the ground making sure they do again.”