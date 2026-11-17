(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Republican Florida Rep. Maria Salazar sent an email Monday celebrating that her amnesty bill garnered more supporters.

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Republican Florida Rep. Maria Salazar sent an email Monday celebrating that her amnesty bill garnered more supporters.

The DIGNIDAD (Dignity Act) would grant a legal pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens already in the U.S., secure the border, end illegal immigration and reform the asylum system to make it more efficient. Salazar, who introduced the legislation, accused President Donald Trump’s immigration policies of having gone “too far” in a campaign advertisement from September.

The legislation gained 16 new co-sponsors as of Monday, bringing the number of co-sponsors up to 55.

Twenty Republicans, including Reps. Mike Lawler of New York, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Monica De La Cruz of Texas and Don Bacon of Nebraska were among the Republicans to co-sponsor the pro-amnesty legislation. Republican Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez and Democratic Reps. Angie Craig of Minnesota, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire were among the 16 new co-sponsors.

“Sixteen more Members of Congress are joining an effort that has been growing all year, both on Capitol Hill and across the country. This proves that Republicans and Democrats can still come together to find a solution to America’s immigration crisis,” Salazar said. “We are building a coalition around a simple principle: America can have law and order, economic prosperity, and human dignity. We do not have to choose. The legislation is written, the support is growing, and now Congress has an opportunity to turn that progress into law.”

Salazar said in the September campaign ad that Hispanics felt “betrayed” by Trump’s deportation policies.

“In July, 50% of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record,” Salazar said. “Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today. You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism.”

Republican Texas Rep. Brandon Gill argued the legislation would be a “terrible betrayal” to Republican voters.

“The Dignity Act is mass amnesty and would constitute a terrible betrayal to our voters,” Gill said in an April 7 X post.

Salazar denied that the bill provided amnesty to illegal immigrants.

“READ. THE. BILL. BEFORE. YOU. OPEN. YOUR. MOUTH,” Salazar responded. “Calling the DIGNITY Act ‘amnesty’ isn’t just wrong. It’s a deliberate distortion and it exposes just how little you know about the bill. This is enforcement first: zero tolerance for criminals, permanent border security, and hard, earned requirements to step forward and face the law, so American workers are protected, not undercut. Amnesty is the chaos you’ve defended, millions in the shadows, no control, no accountability, and a system that stopped working a long time ago.”

Gill argued that handing legal status to 10 million illegal aliens is amnesty.

“Maria, your ‘DIGNIDAD Act’ would give legal status to over 10 million illegal aliens,” Gill said. “It’s rank amnesty and everybody knows it. I want dignity for Americans – the people whose interests we represent – not illegal aliens. That means doing what we said we’d do: mass deportations.”

Members of the House Freedom Caucus, including Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy, argued that the bill rewarded illegal immigration.

Over 100 national organizations and the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus endorsed the bill. Among these organizations were the American Latino Coalition, Migrants Foundation Inc., the Anti-Defamation League and the National Immigration Forum.

Voters identified immigration as one of their top issues during the 2024 election, helping Trump win re-election. While Hispanic voters voted for Democrats over Republicans during the 2026 midterms, sixty-one percent of voters identifying immigration as their top issue voted Republican.

Most Hispanic voters were more concerned about the economy than immigration, prompting them to vote Democrat, according to an NBC News exit poll.

Trump campaigned against granting amnesty to illegal aliens. He said during a Nov. 8 interview on “60 Minutes” that his deportation policies may have been “too tough.”

Trump endorsed Salazar ahead of her primary in August, arguing she had been “doing a truly fantastic job.” Salazar narrowly won re-election by a 50.2% to 49.8% margin, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. Her Miami-area district is 73.5% Hispanic, according to Legisletter.

Salazar was one of the few Republicans who voted with Democrats to create a committee to investigate Jan. 6.