(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is following through on a campaign pledge to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group for counterterrorism and crowd control, drawing a…

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(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is following through on a campaign pledge to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group for counterterrorism and crowd control, drawing a strong rebuke from the city’s largest police union.

The plan, unveiled Monday with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, calls for dissolving the unit and splitting its responsibilities into two groups.

One unit will be the civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division within the mayor’s Office of Community Safety, along with the First Amendment Support Team, which will include uniformed NYPD officers.

The civilian-led force won’t carry weapons or have arrest powers, but FAST will include 30 uniformed officers trained in communication and de-escalation. The NYPD will also establish a new Patrol Support Division whose officers will focus on patrol-related duties and receive specialized crowd-management training, according to the Mamdani administration.

Meanwhile, the strategic unit’s counterterrorism functions will be shifted to the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, which works with the federal government on anti-terrorism operations.

“New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat,” Mamdani said in a statement made available to The Center Square. “We are establishing a new, civilian-led approach that prioritizes dialogue, engagement and de-escalation.”

The Mamdani administration is also setting restrictions on the tactics and kinds of weapons NYPD officers can use during protests, including limits on long guns, tear gas and pepper spray. Officers will also no longer be allowed to use a practice known as “kettling” — where they surround large crowds to make arrests — under the changes announced Monday.

Tisch said the changes will make the NYPD a “stronger, more effective department” and brushed aside claims that the move would compromise public safety.

“I believe strongly that the NYPD must always be willing to examine how we operate and make improvements,” Tisch said in a statement made available to The Center Square. “I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD’s ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat.”

But New York City Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry blasted the move, saying “today is not a good day for New Yorkers who want a safe and orderly city.”

“Mayor Mamdani is showing his true colors: he’s willing to put your safety and police officers’ safety at risk to appease his radical base,” Hendry said in a statement made available to The Center Square. “So the next time your life is disrupted by demonstrators who are blocking bridges and roadways or causing chaos on our streets, remember: Mayor Mamdani is on their side, not yours.”

The strategic unit was created for “citywide mobilizations, civil disorders, and major events with highly trained personnel and specialized equipment,” the NYPD says on its website. It employs about 300 individuals with a roughly $100 million budget, according to the NYPD.

But the specialized unit has been criticized by community activists as too heavy-handed in its response to protests, including a 2022 demonstration over the death of George Floyd that saw more than 100 protesters detained.

Disbanding the NYPD unit was a key campaign pledge for Mamdani, a democratic socialist who has been criticized for previous calls to defund the NYPD over its responses to anti-Israel protests on New York City college campuses and deadly use-of-force incidents involving mentally ill suspects.

(Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/@NYCMayorsOffice)