Muslim Mayor Mamdani dedicates millions to transing kids

(The Daily Signal) – Under Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s leadership, New York City plans to spend $8.9 million on contracts to fund irreversible transgender procedures for minors.

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(The Daily Signal) – Under Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s leadership, New York City plans to spend $8.9 million on contracts to fund irreversible transgender procedures for minors.

The procurement notice in the city record says there is “a compelling need for gender-affirming care services that cannot be met timely by competitive sealed proposals.”

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will “contract with organizations providing or facilitating the provision of gender-affirming care to patients under age 18.”

“This includes the prescription and administration of puberty-blockers and hormone replacement therapy to all minor patients for whom such services are medically necessary based on the prevailing standards of care,” the notice says. “Services will be performed by qualified medical providers with current New York State licensure, and will be provided consistent with state laws governing parental consent.”

This is part of Mamdani’s $15 million sex-change initiative announced in June for children and adults.

The two potential vendors the city will negotiate with are Callen-Lorde Community Health Center and the Nonprofit Organization for Philanthropic Initiatives. Each contract will have a term of three years.

Callen-Lorde has a “confidential program designed specifically to meet the medical and mental health needs of LGBTQ+ adolescents and young adults ages 13-24” called Health Outreach to Teens.

The clinic has advocated for legislation to “fully decriminalize sex work,” and it offers a “free healthcare program for sex workers in an affirming, supportive environment.”

Nonprofit Organization for Philanthropic Initiatives says its mission is to accelerate charitable programs that are “erasing systemic inequities.”

The Nonprofit Organization for Philanthropic Initiatives sponsors an organization called RESPCT, Relief & Equity Support for Patient-Centered Transcare, which “exists to ensure that transgender, nonbinary, and gender-diverse people—especially those under 18—retain uninterrupted access to safe, evidence-based gender-affirming care regardless of political, financial, or institutional barriers.”

It also sponsors the Hibiscus Rose Therapy Fund, which says on its website that it aims to “increase positive mental health outcomes for Black queer and trans folks by lowering the barriers to gender-affirming mental health care access through direct aid and community education.”

The recipients did not respond to the Daily Signal’s request for comment.

Two hospitals in New York City, NYU Langone Health and Mount Sinai, recently made deals with the Trump administration to stop providing transgender procedures to minors. The Trump administration has decried transgender procedures for minors as experimental, dangerous, and not based in science.