(The Daily Signal) – New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was finally, gently questioned by the media about the Big Apple’s housing problem, and he answered with ignorance, evasion, and…

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(The Daily Signal) – New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was finally, gently questioned by the media about the Big Apple’s housing problem, and he answered with ignorance, evasion, and snark.

At The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday, moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Mamdani about the housing vacancy issue that’s become rampant in New York City.

Sorkin said that some reports point to as many as 57,000 rent-stabilized apartments in the city that are “registered as empty,” with many that are officially “off” the market. Even while acknowledging that the estimate may be too high, he asked Mamdani if he’d be in favor of allowing landlords to pass on the costs needed to get the housing on the market to the renter.

“Did a landlord write this question?” Mamdani wrote on X Sunday, reiterating his response in the video. “There’s a rumor that a huge number of rent-stabilized apartments are vacant because landlords can’t raise the rent. That’s not true. And it’s dangerous.”

Did a landlord write this question?



There’s a rumor that a huge number of rent-stabilized apartments are vacant because landlords can’t raise the rent.



That’s not true. And it’s dangerous. pic.twitter.com/ehFEnRuqer — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 22, 2026

First of all, what a predictable, gratuitous “joke” at the expense of landlords. I get it, Mamdani and his communist housing czar Cea Weaver would like to end private property ownership and ruin them personally. But this is still America and elected officials should have to answer questions from even and maybe especially from people they’ve demonized and slammed with bad policies.

Second, the issue of rent-stabilized apartments being vacant because landlords can’t raise prices isn’t a “rumor,” it’s reality. Even The New York Times has acknowledged that “landlords and tenants agree that the number of rent-stabilized vacancies is a problem.”

Rent control might not be the only problem leading to the huge number of vacancies, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a contributing factor. Well, hard for anyone by the clever socialist mayor.

Mamdani, like the cagey politician he is, tried to wiggle out of reality. He said that only “about 6,000 units have been vacant for five years” and said that most of what is currently vacant is just new housing waiting to be brought online and into the market.

He further argued that by allowing rents to go up there would be mass evictions. Predictably, he tried to shift the blame to the landlords, of course.

Using five years as the cutoff date for what he considers a vacant apartment is perhaps not as random as it seems. Half a decade ago was just about when there was a huge jump in apartment vacancies.

COVID-19 played a significant role in 2021, when vacancy rates spiked dramatically, but it can’t explain the entire long-term issue.

“In 2025, there were about 57,000 vacant rent-stabilized apartments reported by landlords in the city, out of about a million, representing an approximate 5.6% vacancy rate,” The City Reporter noted in July. “About a decade before, in 2016, the citywide vacancy rate was 3.7%.”

And why is that? It seems like a major cause of that trend is New York’s Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act, passed in 2019. According to the New York Post, the law “made it impossible for landlords to raise rents when other costs go up—like utilities, insurance and labor—and prevents building owners from recouping the costs of unit rehabilitation after tenants move out.”

As with crime, while the vacancy problem isn’t escalating as fast it once was, it is certainly worse than it was five and especially 10 years ago, thanks to policies that made it so.

So, Mamdani’s excuse is ultimately just a clever way of wiggling out of an inconvenient truth. Rent control has caused vacancies to climb. And his recent citywide rent freeze is likely to make the problem worse.

Landlords, especially the small-scale ones with limited resources, often struggle to pay off mortgages and invest the necessary money to get the housing on the market. Mamdani’s rent freeze—passed by an “independent” board stacked with his political allies—only made this problem worse.

And as Heritage Foundation senior research associate Nicole Huyer wrote, because landlords are constrained from making a profit, they are even less likely to provide maintenance and upkeep for the housing they currently rent out.

“This creates a doom-loop in which high demand for cheap rent-controlled apartments drives up the price of unregulated dwellings, but low-profit incentives for landlords leads to vacancies, quality deterioration, and a shortage of ‘affordable’ units,” she explained.

The New York housing problem isn’t all Mamdani’s fault. Many questionable decisions by questionable politicians have been made that led us to this point. But he’s hardly made the situation any better.

We know what Mamdani thinks of landlords, but no amount of government manipulation is going to create a panacea for renters either. All his administration has done is facilitate a further erosion of the market, leading to more housing being placed in the hands of the city, the biggest slumlord of all.