A Christian school in Maine is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a state law it says excludes religious schools from a school choice program.

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A Christian school in Maine is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a state law it says excludes religious schools from a school choice program.

“It is un-American and unconstitutional for Maine to discriminate against schools simply because of their religious beliefs,” First Liberty Institute Senior Counsel Ryan Gardner said in a press release. “Religious education plays a historical and vital role in our diverse society, but Maine’s leadership still refuses to comply with the Supreme Court’s mandate to treat faith-based education fairly.”

Maine’s school choice program is the second oldest in the nation, dating to its original “town tuitioning” laws in 1873, when the state allowed children in towns without public schools to use state funds to attend other public or private schools. In 1981, the state attorney general excluded sectarian schools – a “code word for Catholic,” Gardner told Heartlander News in an interview.

“So, really, the root of the exclusion that began here is rooted in anti-Catholic bigotry,” he said, discussing state Blaine amendments that targeted Catholic schools in the 20th century.

In 2022, the Supreme Court ruled in Carson v. Makin that Maine could not exclude religious schools from its tuition assistance program. But Maine legislators amended the state’s Human Rights Act to prohibit participating schools from discriminating based on religion, Gardner said.

Then-House Speaker Ryan Fecteau acknowledged the change in a June 26, 2022, post on X, criticizing the Supreme Court’s ruling as a “farright” decision and saying lawmakers had “[a]nticipated” the court’s “ludicrous decision,” according to the court petition.

Gardner said the prohibition conflicts with the practices of faith-based schools that consider “religious fit” in admissions.

“If you look at the history of this law, it’s clear that they’re targeting and seeking to circumvent what the court does. They’re targeting religious organizations with whose religious beliefs they disagree,” Gardner said, arguing that the law is not neutral.

Bangor Christian Schools is a small Christian K-12 school operated by Crosspoint Church in Bangor, Maine. It currently cannot receive school choice scholarships or funds because it admits only Christian families and educators.

“Bangor Christian School, obviously, because it’s operated by the church, operates in accordance with Crosspoint’s statement of faith and that things like student admission policies may consider the spiritual fit of students,” Gardner said. “And they require families to support the school’s philosophy on Christian education, which makes sense. If you’re a Christian school, you want to admit people and families that are supportive of your overall Christian mission. But what Maine is doing is saying they can’t do that.”

The Human Rights Act also includes protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity that conflict with the school’s Christian beliefs on marriage and sex, Gardner said. Under the law, Christian schools could face claims of discrimination if they offer only separate male and female sports teams, restrooms and locker rooms or refuse to use students’ preferred pronouns, according to the press release.

“What this did was essentially create a poison pill, where even though theoretically they could participate, practically speaking, because they don’t have state-approved religious beliefs, they are still excluded from this program,” Gardner said.

Gardner said Supreme Court precedent opposes state discrimination against religious schools, yet similar questions continue to reach the justices. The court heard oral arguments this fall in a related Colorado school choice case, St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, and its decision could affect Crosspoint’s case, Gardner said.

“We should allow religious groups who are otherwise eligible to be able to receive these sorts of public benefits on the same terms as any other secular organization, and the government cannot directly exclude them,” Gardner said, referencing Chief Justice John Roberts’ description of such exclusion as “odious to our Constitution.”

Another Maine school, St. Dominic Academy, has petitioned the Supreme Court over the same law. Gardner called the cases “attached at the hip.”

“The Supreme Court told Maine to stop leaving religious families out in the cold. Instead, Maine passed a new law to ‘outmaneuver’ the Court,” Adèle Keim, senior counsel at Becket and lead attorney on the St. Dominic case, said in a press release sent to Heartlander News. “Maine should stop playing politics and let Maine families choose the school that’s right for them.”

Maine, as a rural state, has “never had enough schools to educate all its kids,” Keim said. Gardner argued that the state is still attempting to circumvent constitutional protections.

“They’re trying to circumvent the Supreme Court,” he said. “That they’re trying to circumvent the U.S. Constitution’s protections and guarantee of equality for religious schools, and so they’re basically using a legislative trick, if you will, a clever change in the law to try to get around what the Constitution mandates. But the Constitution doesn’t allow legislative tricks to trump its protections.”

(Image credit: Screenshot/Bangor Christian Schools)