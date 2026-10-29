‘Leaving it all on the field’: White House says Trump ‘laser-focused’ on midterms as rally blitz hits Ohio 

The White House said President Donald Trump is “laser-focused on maintaining Republican majorities in Congress” as he holds nightly rallies with just days remaining before the midterm…

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The White House said President Donald Trump is “laser-focused on maintaining Republican majorities in Congress” as he holds nightly rallies with just days remaining before the midterm elections.

It’s a stark contrast with his predecessors: In late October 2022, The New York Times reported on former President Joe Biden’s “remarkably low-key campaign effort,” as he hadn’t held a single campaign rally since before Labor Day. And while former President Barack Obama held 16 campaign rallies in October 2010 ahead of that year’s midterms, Trump has topped that with more than 20 stops in October.

“President Trump is laser-focused on maintaining Republican majorities in Congress and he is leaving it all on the field with his unprecedented nightly rallies coast to coast,” White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told Heartlander News. “No other President has delivered more for the American people than President Trump, including historic tax cuts, passing No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Social Security, Trump Accounts, restoring law and order, closing the border, and so much more.”

The president rallied Wednesday in Chillicothe, Ohio, where he campaigned for Republican Sen. Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Polling indicates both races will be competitive.

Speaking about Husted’s Democratic opponent in the Senate race, Trump told Ohio rallygoers that “Sherrod Brown voted for every single Democrat bill that gave you the worst inflation in American history, the highest energy prices in American history, the worst trade deficit in American history and totally open borders.”

He also touted his administration’s accomplishments, which he said include abolishing diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the federal government, getting “transgender insanity” out of schools and making English the nation’s official language.

Trump weighs in on Alaska race

Ahead of the rally, Trump spoke about another heated midterm race in Alaska after Heartlander News asked about a New York Times report that found Democratic Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign actively tried to peel votes from incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan by recruiting another man with the same name to run as an independent.

“It’s terrible what’s happened in Alaska,” Trump told Heartlander News when asked about the race. “They created a fake candidate. They took a candidate named Dan Sullivan to run against another candidate who’s a great senator named Dan Sullivan in order to cheat in the election.”

Trump called on Peltola to “resign from the race” and said she “should be prosecuted criminally for what she did.”

He called the ballot-stacking effort a “scheme by the Democrats,” adding that “they cheat.”

“It’s a fraud, and they said they didn’t do it and they did do it and they got caught,” he said. “I think they should be prosecuted.”

Trump also weighed in on the race on Truth Social, saying “this behavior in our elections cannot be allowed to continue.”

“This is Voter Fraud at the Highest Level, and the Dumocrat Candidate, who was involved in the scheme, Mary Peltola, should be removed from the Ballot and prosecuted,” he wrote, adding “So should the FAKE Dan Sullivan.”

Peltola’s campaign, when asked about the report, told Heartlander News that “Mary got in this race because Alaskans deserve a champion who is fighting to lower their costs and put Alaska first, and no tweet or threat from any DC politician will keep her away from that fight.”

“The Alaskans for Mary campaign has no involvement with either Sullivan campaign,” the spokesperson added.

(Image credit: Official White House Photo by Patrick B. Ruddy)