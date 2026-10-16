Kendrick Brothers blaze a new trail for Christian films with ‘Flywheel’ remake

When Christian filmmakers Alex and Stephen Kendrick made their first movie more than two decades ago, with a $20,000 budget and church members serving as cast and crew, few in the film industry…

Share



When Christian filmmakers Alex and Stephen Kendrick made their first movie more than two decades ago, with a $20,000 budget and church members serving as cast and crew, few in the film industry expected it to be a hit.

But that movie, Flywheel, recouped its budget with a $37,000 gross, sold more than 1 million DVDs and launched a filmmaking journey that would lead to faith-based hits such as Facing the Giants, Fireproof, Courageous, War Room and The Forge.

“It was the very first Christian film we’d ever seen – or I’d ever seen,” actress Masey McLain, who was in school at the time, told Heartlander News. “I know it impacted my dad.”

This weekend, a remake of Flywheel arrives in theaters, marking a full-circle moment for McLain, who has a role in the film – though not in the way audiences might expect.

The new movie, titled Flywheel: Ignition of the Soul (PG), is a reimagining of the original, filmed in Brazil with a Portuguese-speaking cast. It tells the story of a used car salesman who becomes increasingly troubled by his dishonest business practices. The Kendrick Brothers developed the idea for the Brazilian production after their last film, The Forge, shot up to No. 1 in Brazil and after watching series such as The Chosen surge in popularity there.

They began wondering: How much of a gospel impact could a film have in Brazil if it were filmed in the audience’s heart language?

It’s a trailblazing idea for two filmmakers who were at the forefront of the faith-based filmmaking movement two decades ago, when they released their first movie in 2003.

Flywheel: Ignition of the Soul will be released in Brazilian theaters in November. For now, though, it’s time for U.S. audiences to see it.

That’s where McLain comes in. She’s the English-speaking voice in the dubbing for Ana, the wife of Noah, the used car salesman.

“It never gets old to do things that actually make an eternal impact in people’s lives,” McLain said.

McLain is best known for her roles in Soul on Fire, The Baxters and I Am Not Ashamed, the movie that put her on the filmmaking map.

Flywheel: Ignition of the Soul, though, was a new challenge. Her task wasn’t to read the lines the way she might have delivered them – actors can bring different rhythms and emotions to the same dialogue – but to match the delivery of the original actress, Pérola Faria.

“I have to match her inflection. I have to match the way she’s saying that,” McLain said. “She’s playing Ana – I am just the voice for her. So it was hard. … But I had an incredible director, and it was a fun challenge. I’d never done anything like it.”

The film follows Noah as he learns to make Jesus Lord of his life and conduct his business with integrity, even when doing so initially costs him friendships and customers. The Kendricks say the movie spotlights what it means to submit every part of one’s life to Christ’s lordship.

“The world is watching us and how we live our lives and the obedience we have to Christ,” McLain said. “We say we trust God, but when you actually have to put yourself on the line like that, it’ll show where your faith is. It’s a challenge to all of us.”

Flywheel: Ignition of the Soul is rated PG for thematic elements.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)