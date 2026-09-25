Kansas City baby dies after being placed in oven; mother’s murder charge dropped in plea deal

A Kansas City mother has had a first-degree murder charge dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to child endangerment after she fatally placed her newborn inside a hot oven.

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A Kansas City mother has had a first-degree murder charge dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to child endangerment after she fatally placed her newborn inside a hot oven.

Mariah Thomas, 28, “accidentally” put her 1-month-old baby girl into an oven in February 2024, mistaking it for the baby’s crib, according to court documents.

Officers and firefighters arrived at the scene to find the child suffering from apparent burn wounds, and the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I thought I put [redacted] in her crib and I accidentally put her in the oven,” Thomas reportedly told police when they arrived, as recorded in court documents.

Thomas’ crime occurred a little over a year after Lindsay Clancy – a Massachusetts woman at the center of a heavily publicized trial that ended in a mistrial earlier this month – allegedly killed her three children, an act she claims was the result of postpartum psychosis.

Thomas initially pleaded not guilty to the child endangerment and first-degree murder charges she faced, which Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson’s office urged her to do by reason of insanity, according to a statement. Thomas intended to rely on an unnamed mental illness in her defense, court documents state.

The not guilty plea would have resulted in Thomas’ placement in a mental health facility, Johnson adds, but despite the advice, Thomas pleaded guilty to child endangerment Tuesday, and the murder charge was subsequently dropped. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

“This is a heartbreaking case involving the tragic death of a child, and our thoughts remain with everyone who loved and mourns this child,” Johnson said in the statement. “As is our duty, we advocated for a resolution recognizing the seriousness of what happened, holding Ms. Thomas accountable and addressing her documented severe mental health issues.

“Mental illness does not erase accountability, but neither should our justice system ignore a serious, diagnosed mental health condition when determining an appropriate outcome,” Johnson added, referring to Thomas’ prison sentence as “significant.”

The case sparked significant reaction online, including from some who believe Thomas still should have been charged with murder.

“If she’s guilty she’s guilty,” one person wrote on Libs of TikTok’s post about Thomas. “It makes no sense to send someone to prison for a short amount of time if they committed murder.”

Another remarked on the political divide that has emerged, especially in the wake of the Clancy trial.

“NOT killing your kids has strangely become purely a conservative view these days,” said one commenter.

Some mothers have reacted to the Clancy trial by posting pictures and videos of themselves with their own children captioned, “me too, Lindsay.”

“It wasn’t enough that they murdered babies [by] the millions with abortions,” wrote another commenter on Thomas’ case. “Now they almost sanction the murder of living children. Where does it end?”

(Mugshot credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Blue Lives Matter)