Josiah Queen wants to get teens reading the Bible again with Dove-winning ‘Dusty Bibles’ 

When Josiah Queen sat down with three friends two years ago, instruments in hand, the conversation turned to a common struggle among their generation: spending countless hours doomscrolling on their…

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When Josiah Queen sat down with three friends two years ago, instruments in hand, the conversation turned to a common struggle among their generation: spending countless hours doomscrolling on their phones while devoting far too little time to God’s Word.

Too many Bibles, they noted, were gathering dust while shiny, brand-new iPhones were a common sight.

Queen, 23, and his three songwriting partners set their soul-searching lyrics to an upbeat acoustic guitar melody and released the resulting song, Dusty Bibles, in 2025. It won Song of the Year at last week’s Dove Awards, held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and broadcast Friday on TBN. It also won Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year.

“It’s a song that every time I sing it on stage, it’s one that continually convicts me to this day,” Queen told media members alongside his writing partners after he accepted the award.

Co-writer Zac Lawson echoed Queen’s gratitude for the song’s impact. The other two songwriters were Dylan Thomas and John Michael Howell.

“We’re extremely grateful for the impact – people are opening up the Bible again through this song,” he said.

The song addresses the mental health struggles that have weighed heavily on Gen Z, with the lyrics: “I’ve been struggling to find some peace of mind; it’s the problem of our nation and in our generation; we’re too busy and can’t find the time; are we busy, or is it all a lie?”

“We got dust on our Bibles, brand-new iPhones,” it proclaims. “No wonder why we feel this way.”

The song calls for a change: “I’m done with those idols and dusty Bibles.”

Queen said he hopes the song convicts others, just as it continues to challenge him. Meanwhile, he sees a movement of young believers boldly embracing their faith. Last year, he toured college campuses with Christian hip-hop artist Hulvey as part of the Campus Nights Tour.

“I’m seeing people not willing to compromise and willing to stand on the truth,” he said, emphasizing that sharing the gospel isn’t a responsibility reserved for pastors.

“There’s significantly more people who are out in the workforce, out in the schools, and they have people in their lives that God’s entrusted to them, and man, I’m just seeing people not afraid to just be all in for Jesus to tell all their friends,” Queen said.

Thomas, one of the co-writers, said he sees a growing hunger for God’s Word among members of Gen Z who are tired of the superficiality of social media and are searching for something authentic.

“I think there’s a pendulum swinging,” Thomas said, “where social media’s kind of put us down this rabbit hole, and I think to come back to the true source and the Bible in the world – that’s what we’re all looking for.”

Following is a partial list of winners:

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Dusty Bibles,” Josiah Queen

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST)

Brandon Lake

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (NON-ARTIST)

Jacob Sooter

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Phil Wickham

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jamie MacDonald

RAP/HIP-HOP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“ROB HELL,” indie tribe, nobigdyl., Torey D’Shaun (ft. Jon Keith)

ROCK/CONTEMPORARY RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“No Survivors,” Jeremy Camp (ft. Skillet)

POP/CONTEMPORARY RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“Dusty Bibles,” Josiah Queen

INSPIRATIONAL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“The Blessing,” Andrea Bocelli, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe

SOUTHERN GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“No Rock,” Jeff & Sheri Easter

COUNTRY/ROOTS RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“The Jesus I Know Now,” Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson

BLUEGRASS RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“Broken Angels,” The Grascals, Dolly Parton

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“Still (Live),” Jonathan McReynolds, Jamal Roberts

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“Church,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend

GOSPEL WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“More Than This [Radio Edit],” CeCe Winans (ft. Todd Dulaney)

WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“God, I’m Just Grateful,” Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore

RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“COULD BE TONIGHT,” Hulvey

ROCK/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Plastic Wine,” Strings & Heart

POP/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“King Of Hearts,” Brandon Lake

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Good Answers,” Karen Peck & New River

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“TASHA,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Revival: Live in Dallas,” Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

GOSPEL WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Live at Redemption Church,” Red Worship

WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Song Of The Saints,” Phil Wickham

(Image credit: Credit Capitol Christian Music Group)