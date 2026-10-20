Inside the final weeks of Trump’s midterm blitz

(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump will announce new economic initiatives in every state he visits until the midterms, a senior White House official told the Daily…

Share



(The Daily Signal) – President Donald Trump will announce new economic initiatives in every state he visits until the midterms, a senior White House official told the Daily Signal.

Economic issues are front and center for voters, which is why Trump is rolling out plans that speak to voters on a local level, the official said.

With about two weeks remaining until Nov. 3, Trump’s 32-day “midterm blitz” is in full swing. He visited six states last week and is scheduled to headline rallies in seven states in seven days this week.

This week, President Donald J. Trump will visit:



Monday: Park City, Kansas

Tuesday: Greenville, North Carolina

Wednesday: Clemson, South Carolina

Thursday: Sioux City, Iowa

Friday: Fort Myers, Florida

Saturday: Macon, Georgia

Sunday: St. Clair County, Michigan



Vice President JD… — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 18, 2026

In several states thus far, he has broken major news for the local economies, such as announcing a new military “super range” in Montana to test weapons. In Nebraska, Trump signed an executive order to temporarily allow the purchase of tax-free red-dyed diesel for on-road vehicles through the end of the year to lower costs for farmers and truckers.

The senior official said similar announcements will continue throughout the tour.

Additionally, Trump will remind voters what he has done over the past year and a half, citing tax cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, border security measures, and deregulatory efforts, the official said.

“We did so much in the first 100 days,” the senior official said. “People might forget all that we’ve done.”

He will also comment on the news of the day. For instance, Monday night, Trump will talk about the violent protests in France and how, if Democrats are in charge, these riots could come to America, the senior White House official said.

Voters still care about border security, according to the official, so Trump will continue to remind voters of his immigration policy and the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens who have been deported.

Local polls show that the races are not as dire for Republicans as national polls make them out to be, the senior official asserted.

Another White House official said Trump will continue “fighting to lower costs for working families while traveling across the country to highlight his accomplishments alongside Republicans in Congress.”

“He’s delivered many wins for the American people, and with Republicans in control the next two years, they will deliver greater insurance transparency, lower housing costs, a ban on congressional stock trading, and continued accountability for Big Pharma,” the official said.

A GOP strategist told the Daily Signal Trump will lay out the negatives of some Democrat candidates, like James Talarico in Texas and Roy Cooper in North Carolina.

“With the map being pretty Senate-heavy for his travels, I think that’s where there’s a lot of room to run with these candidates and these negatives,” the strategist told the Daily Signal.

He said Trump will blame the past administration for the economy and remain positive about his economic accomplishments.

“Then he’ll note how Democrats have not been helpful with anything, whether it’s taxes or gas prices,” he said.

The whole midterm election cycle has been focused on the contrast between what Republicans have achieved and what Democrats will do if they take power, Natalie Baldassarre, Republican National Committee national press secretary, told the Daily Signal.

“That’s our national messaging, which you’ve seen at the convention, but state by state, you’re seeing the president highlight specific candidates, while at the same time touting investments in those communities,” Baldassarre said.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle echoed Trump’s midterm messaging, contrasting Democrats and Republicans.

“President Trump is the unequivocal leader, best messenger, and unmatched motivator for the Republican Party, and he is committed to maintaining Republican majorities in Congress,” he said.

