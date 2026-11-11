‘Highest salute’: Trump marks Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery 

President Donald Trump marked Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday, thanking service members for stepping forward “so that America might always stay free.”

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President Donald Trump marked Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery Wednesday, thanking service members for stepping forward “so that America might always stay free.”

Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance. War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins were among the other administration officials in attendance.

“On Veterans Day, we reaffirm our undying gratitude to every patriot who has answered the call of duty,” Trump said in his remarks. “To every veteran here at Arlington and across the nation today, we render you the highest salute.”

He highlighted the patriotism of service members in attendance, including veterans of World War II, the Vietnam War and the war on terror. Trump lauded military achievements under his watch, including in Venezuela and Iran, and touted his record on veterans.

“We have cut the VA claims backlog by 71%. I signed the VA Home Loan Reform Act so that no veteran loses their home to foreclosure,” he said. “And we’ve secured housing for nearly 100,000 homeless veterans who were not properly taken care of in the last administration.”

Trump also signed a presidential proclamation focused on strengthening support for US veterans. It highlighted a September executive order aimed at enhancing data sharing between the Departments of War and Veterans Affairs.

“As they sacrificed for our freedom, so too must our Nation ensure their welfare,” the proclamation read. “At my direction, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is restructuring to put veterans at the forefront of every decision.”

Trump noted that the VA processed “a record 3.1 million disability claims this year” and said 47 new healthcare facilities had opened during his second term, expanding access to care across the country.

“Every American owes our veterans an eternal debt of gratitude,” Trump’s proclamation added. “I encourage all Americans to reflect on the fearlessness and sacrifice of our veterans through public ceremonies and private thoughts and prayers of gratitude.”

(Image credit: Screenshot/X/White House)