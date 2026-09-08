Stay-at-home parenting could be more feasible if new Trump family aid change is approved 

The Trump administration has drafted a plan to support traditional families by giving money to married, stay-at-home parents so they can spend time raising their families without financial…

Share



The Trump administration has drafted a plan to support traditional families by giving money to married, stay-at-home parents so they can spend time raising their families without financial burden.

The Stay-at-Home Parent Child Care Subsidy Proposal is believed to be championed by Vice President JD Vance and arranges for money from the current Child Care and Development Fund, which was created under the Clinton administration in the ’90s, to be allotted to families who have one parent working at least 35 hours per week and the other staying home to care for the children.

The proposal, which has not been officially published or opened for public comment – steps necessary before the change could be made – is already garnering praise.

“This is one of the very best policies to come out of either Trump administration,” Daily Wire host Michael Knowles said on Fox News. “To me, it’s a no-brainer. … This is really basic stuff.”

According to a widely cited 2015 Gallup poll, 56% of women with children would rather stay in the home to care for them instead of having a job. Among mothers who were either full-time or part-time employees, 54% said they wished they could stay at home.

The proposal doesn’t require any new funding, as it would redistribute money from the current child care fund, which gives money to low-income working parents – 80% of the 870,000 recipients being single mothers – to pay for child care, according to The New York Times. The amount is usually $9,000 per child per year, which goes directly to the child care provider, not the parents.

Critics worry the proposed funding plan would take money from low-income working parents who currently depend on government funds, but no specific metrics for how the money would be divided have been released by Trump.

An analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that women accounted for virtually all net U.S. job growth since President Trump took office, gaining roughly 765,000 payroll jobs since December 2024 while employment among men declined by about 6,000.

.@michaeljknowles says allowing subsidies for families with a stay-at-home parent is one of the "very best" policies of the Trump administration:



"The current system… is basically just a subsidy for corporate America that wants to keep women locked up at the widget factory." pic.twitter.com/W1bkwAYDUy — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 6, 2026

Aside from the finances of the proposal, the Child Care and Development Fund’s current model promotes single parenting, Knowles argues, without giving aid to married couples. Comparatively, the newly proposed subsidy could only be given to married couples who meet the requirements, encouraging the traditional family structure.

“The question for this policy is one – do we believe that the work mothers do to raise kids and to keep a home, do we believe that’s real work?” he asked. “I certainly do. I think the left and the right should both agree on that.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson also spoke in support of the plan, telling Fox News Tuesday the administration would “work it out.”

If it’s finalized, the change could go into effect as early as next year, The New York Times reported.