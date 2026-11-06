GOP scrambles for power on Capitol Hill

(The Daily Signal) – With Republicans headed into the minority in both chambers, candidates for leadership are earnestly making their cases while GOP staffers quietly size them up.

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(The Daily Signal) – With Republicans headed into the minority in both chambers, candidates for leadership are earnestly making their cases while GOP staffers quietly size them up.

The race opened early Wednesday as House Speaker Mike Johnson told his staff he would not run for minority leader, a source familiar with the decision told the Daily Signal. Within hours, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana announced bids for the job.

Further down the ballot, Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger of Texas launched a challenge to Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota for his No. 2 role.

In the Senate, Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota is running, as yet unopposed, to remain the chamber’s top Republican.

Republicans will elect their leaders Nov. 10, and Democrats on Nov. 18-19. House candidates must declare by Friday, Axios reported.

Here’s an inside look at who’s running, what they’re promising, and what the fault lines are.

House minority leader

The battle between Jordan and Scalise comes down to two things: fundraising and fighting spirit.

“There’s going to be some division … Jim Jordan as a little bit more of a fighter than a Scalise,” a GOP staffer with knowledge of the members’ thinking towards the race told the Daily Signal.

“And so then, do you want a fighter, or do you want somebody that’s going to help us rebuild the party with resources? Scalise is going to be a better fundraiser than Jim Jordan is … we definitely got to rebuild things, and in order to rebuild them, you got to have money,” the staffer said.

The two men have a history, facing off for speaker in October 2023 to replace ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy. However, neither man won the gavel.

Both gave their opening pitches for the job in dueling letters to colleagues. Scalise touted his resume, including his record on tax cuts, appropriations, and fundraising. He also mentioned President Donald Trump four times. Jordan never mentioned Trump by name, and he cast himself as “battle-tested on the oversight front.”

Trump told reporters Monday he would stay out of the race.

Senate minority leader

Thune is currently running unopposed for minority leader, while Majority Whip John Barrasso of Wyoming is expected to seek the number-two job. Senate Republicans will vote Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Old Senate Chamber.

Thune has had a rocky relationship with Trump over the past year, as the SAVE America Act, a top priority of the president, stalled in the Senate. The tension spilled into public view in July when then-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president’s patience with Thune was “running out.”

A Senate aide told the Daily Signal that Thune and Trump spoke on Wednesday, and said the pair has a good relationship and talk frequently.

Not every senator is on board with Thune’s bid, a GOP staffer told the Daily Signal.

“After such a stunning rebuke, sleepwalking back to D.C. to hand the reins back to John Thune is outrageous. It would prove every Republican-turned-Democrat voter right,” the staffer said, adding that there is a growing coalition of senators that feels the same way.

Another Senate aide expressed doubt that there was any opposition to Thune amongst Republicans.

The most likely challenger has so far stayed out of the race. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who ran against Thune for leader in 2024, told Semafor in October that he was not running for leader.



Whip: Emmer vs. Plfuger

Pfluger, in his letter to colleagues announcing his bid for minority whip, said Republicans “need fresh ideas and leadership team committed to rebuilding a culture with a clear game plan to win in 2028,” adding that the conference had “missed many opportunities.”

Emmer, the incumbent, is asking colleagues to keep him in the job, writing in his own letter, “We lost and I take that personally.”

For other leadership posts, Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana is challenging Conference Chair Lisa McClain of Michigan, and Reps. Rudy Yakym of Indiana and Brian Jack of Georgia are vying to lead the National Republican Congressional Committee after its current chairman, Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, lost his race.

The Democrats

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced his candidacy for speaker by pledging to oppose Trump’s agenda and deliver “dramatic change” for the American people. If elected, he would be the first black House speaker.

“I’m thinking he’s willing to do whatever it takes to become speaker,” one GOP staffer told the Daily Signal.

Incoming freshmen will be on Capitol Hill between Nov. 8 and 18 for new member orientation, which overlaps with both parties’ leadership elections. House Democrats are expected to choose their leaders Nov. 18 or Nov. 19; the full House elects the speaker when the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.

Incoming progressives Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York and Melat Kiros of Colorado, both endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, have said they would use their speaker votes as leverage to get progressive priorities passed.