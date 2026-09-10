Friend of Charlie Kirk urges conservative unity one year after assassination 

A friend of Charlie Kirk is urging supporters to put aside divisive conspiracy theories to honor his legacy and advance what he stood for.

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A friend of Charlie Kirk is urging supporters to put aside divisive conspiracy theories to honor his legacy and advance what he stood for.

Historian and Turning Point educator R. Michael Federer shared a 10-year friendship with Kirk and spoke with Heartlander News to reflect on his legacy and the state of the conservative movement.

Federer first met Kirk in South Dakota during a pheasant hunting trip. He watched him grow from a humble young man with a bold vision into a deeply compassionate national figure over the following decade. Federer noted Kirk’s unique ability to merge older wisdom with the passion of youth.

Kirk famously handed the microphone to people he disagreed with to ensure their side of the story was heard.

“He had these discussions on college campuses for a reason,” Federer said. “He knew this is where ideologies shift.”

Kirk’s worldwide legacy

Federer traveled with Kirk to Seoul, South Korea, for an event called Build Up Korea just five days before he was assassinated. The massive gathering was modeled after AmericaFest, which is Turning Point’s flagship conference. Federer watched Kirk marvel at the international impact of his work as they looked at the stage’s fireworks and lights.

“What people might not have realized is that he became the blueprint for how to connect faith to stewardship of your nation, faith to stewardship of your family, your community and your nation,” Federer said. “And here he is, 31 years old, getting to see a glimpse of his legacy all the way out in Seoul, South Korea.”

The cost of conspiracy theories

The conservative movement seemed poised for a great awakening immediately after Kirk’s memorial service. Online rumors and infighting have instead fractured some of the unity Kirk worked to build. Federer views the rampant conspiracy theories surrounding the murder as a net negative for the movement because they distract from important goals such as the midterm elections.

“A movement that was very unified in restoring and protecting freedoms here in our nation has now been fractured because of that infighting, that conspiracy talking,” Federer said. “I wish we could honor him by unifying and trying to preserve and grow his legacy instead of fighting amongst each other.”

Emboldened youth stepping up

Kirk’s very public death highlighted the real dangers of political activism, but Federer doesn’t believe it will deter young conservatives. He sees an emboldened next generation stepping into the void left behind.

“But what I think people realize is that this isn’t just a game,” Federer said. “It’s not just something fun for the internet. No, he actually was making an impact where things mattered, where the rubber met the road. And with that, there is danger, there are consequences.”

Federer believes Kirk understood history well enough to know his most important role was stitching the nation together, one conversation at a time.

“And I believe the final gift he left us was shoes too big to fill, requiring all of us to work together,” Federer said.

(Featured image: Charlie Kirk and R. Michael Federer)