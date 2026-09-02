Turning Point expands ‘Prep Year’ to Illinois, Texas to train more ‘future Charlie Kirks’

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A new nine-month, in-residence educational program is offering recent high school graduates a conservative, faith-based alternative to traditional four-year universities.

Turning Point USA’s Prep Year condenses a classic liberal arts education and life-skills training into an intensive experience.

The program is designed for exceptional post-high school students looking to build a foundation in a Christian, classical and civic curriculum without the woke ideology prevalent on many college campuses today.

“We’re trying to equip future Charlie Kirks, young men and young women, just like Charlie did, who can make an impact in our society, in our culture, in our nation,” Turning Point’s Chief Education Officer Hutz Hertzberg told Heartlander News.

The launch of the program’s expanded second year comes as the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s assassination approaches. The conservative activist and Turning Point USA co-founder was fatally shot during an outdoor campus event in Utah on Sept. 10, 2025.

“Charlie was pretty outspoken against college, feeling like it was probably not worth it to pay hundreds of thousands… for basically a woke ideology in so many colleges and universities across the country,” Hertzberg said. “I said to Charlie, ‘Let me create an alternative so students can get the best education in a more condensed time period.’”

Hertzberg emphasized the program’s rigor and selective nature, noting they are looking for students ready to make an immediate difference in the world.

“This is not a program for kids who are trying to find themselves,” Hertzberg said. “This is for kids who have demonstrated leadership experience, share our values… We don’t accept everybody. We probably accept maybe a half to maybe at most two-thirds of the applications we get.”

Students explore five life pathways: academic, ministry, vocational, military and public office. Hertzberg said while many Prep Year graduates do go on to a traditional college, the program validates alternative paths such as the trades, entrepreneurship or becoming a homemaker.

“We validate all of those as valid vocational callings and pathways for students,” Hertzberg said.

Expansion, campus partnerships and value

The program is expanding after a successful pilot year with 34 students in Texas. It is now operating at two locations: the Riley Conference Center at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and Judson University in Elgin, Illinois, near Chicago.

The financial appeal of the program is significant for incoming students.

“Because of our generous donors, we conservatively estimate this program is worth at least $27,000 per student,” Hertzberg said. “We ask for a $2,000 registration deposit, which holds their spot. That’s the total cost they pay.”

Prep Year is currently accepting applications for the fall of 2026 for 18- to 20-year-old high school graduates.

More than 60 students have enrolled thus far.