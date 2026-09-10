Former Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting suspect charged with owning machine guns 

One of the suspects from the deadly 2024 Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting who was let go after spending two years in prison has been charged with illegally possessing machine…

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One of the suspects from the deadly 2024 Kansas City Chiefs rally shooting who was let go after spending two years in prison has been charged with illegally possessing machine guns.

Dominic Miller, 21, whose gun prosecutors say fired the deadly shot causing the one and only fatality, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was arrested again July 24, 2026, after Kansas City Police officers pulled him over in a vehicle he was driving.

Officers noticed Miller, who had two passengers in the car, was driving with an improper license plate and discovered a warrant for his arrest after pulling him over. Miller was wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas for fleeing to elude law enforcement and driving without a license.

After searching the vehicle, KCPD found two Glock handguns altered with a switch – a device used to convert semiautomatic firearms to fully automatic – to make the two guns fully functioning machine guns.

The Missouri Police Department crime lab found Miller’s DNA on one of the firearms, and other lab testing confirmed the guns were fully automatic machine guns.

Miller has been charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and possession of machine guns.

In the case stemming from the Chiefs rally shooting, Miller was initially charged with second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action but pleaded guilty in a plea deal to unlawful use of a weapon – a felony of the lowest level – and received two years in prison, which he had already served while awaiting trial.

Miller is the second Chiefs rally shooting suspect to be arrested this year.

Asere Mekenon, who was 16 at the time and wasn’t charged as an adult, is facing robbery charges for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint earlier this year. He spent an undisclosed amount of time at the Missouri Division of Youth Services before being released.

(Photo credit: Mugshot courtesy of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)