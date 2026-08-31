Last remaining Chiefs rally suspect racks up additional charges

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The final alleged shooter from the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting was issued 14 additional felony charges Friday.

Lyndell Mays was originally charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in 2024 for his alleged involvement in the Chiefs rally shooting – a tragic event in which an argument resulted in at least 12 people pulling out guns and a shooting spree that left one person dead and more than 20 injured.

Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced that a grand jury in Mays’ case found reason to move forward with an updated set of charges – seven additional counts of second-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Both sets of charges are felonies. Each count of assault carries a potential sentence of up to seven years in prison, while each count of endangerment carries up to 15 years.

Mays is accused of initiating the shooting, according to court documents. The additional assault charges allege that he recklessly caused injuries to people in the crowd, while the endangerment charges allege that he caused serious physical injury to a child younger than 17 as a result of the shooting.

Two other gunmen were charged in connection with the shooting but received what critics have described as lenient sentences. Dominic Miller, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, faced second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. A bullet from Miller’s gun is believed to have been responsible for the shooting’s only fatality – beloved Kansas City disc jockey Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

In March, Miller traded his Class A felony second-degree murder charge – the highest felony level – for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a weapon, a Class E felony. He was sentenced to two years in prison and received credit for the time he spent in jail awaiting his trial, which was more than two years.

Asere Mekenon was the other suspect charged in the shooting. He was 16 at the time of the crime, so he was not tried as an adult. He spent an undisclosed amount of time at the Missouri Division of Youth Services before being released.

Earlier this year, Mekenon allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and is facing charges of first-degree robbery and another unnamed violent felony.

Despite the charges against Miller and Mekenon, which have been widely criticized as too lenient, Johnson said prosecutors remain committed to seeking justice for those affected by the shooting.

“We remain committed to pursuing justice for every person harmed that day, including Lisa Lopez-Galvan, whose life was taken,” she said. “All victims and their families are at the center of our work, and we’re committed to holding Mr. Mays accountable.”