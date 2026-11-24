(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic Michigan Senate-elect Abdul El-Sayed said he is open to working with President Donald Trump on Medicare for All — and even offered to name it after…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic Michigan Senate-elect Abdul El-Sayed said he is open to working with President Donald Trump on Medicare for All — and even offered to name it after the president if he signs it into law.

El-Sayed, a public health official, won Michigan’s open Senate seat on Nov. 3, defeating Republican nominee Mike Rogers by 7 percentage points — after making the left-wing healthcare policy a key part of his platform. During a Sunday appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” the senator-elect invited the president to join him in supporting Medicare for All, calling the potential cross-party partnership “the ultimate Trump card.”

“If he’s [Trump is] open to the conversation, I am open to it, too,” El-Sayed told host Kristen Welker on Sunday. “If the president is open to signing that bill, let’s get it done.”

The Michigan Democrat was responding to Welker’s question, “Do you actually think you could get Medicare for All passed just by letting President Trump put his name on it?”

“I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country. And if the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, there is nothing better than the ultimate Trump card,” El-Sayed added.

The senator-elect told Welker his proposed healthcare plan would be available “from the moment [people] are born to the moment that they pass away,” without the “elusiveness” of premiums, co-pays and deductibles.

El-Sayed’s campaign and the White House each did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

El-Sayed’s pursuit of collaborating with Trump on passing a national healthcare program that has long been on left-wing policy wish lists appeared to start the week following his Senate victory, when he posted a mock-up of a golden insurance “Trump Card” on X.

“Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave,” the senator-elect wrote in his Nov. 12 X post.

On Saturday, just over a week later, Trump simply posted a screenshot of El-Sayed’s post to Truth Social without adding any additional context.

Also, on Nov. 17, El-Sayed posted a video on X calling Trump “habibi” or “my beloved” in Arabic — and extending the invitation for him pass the left-wing policy as a “chance to heal the sick … like in that one AI image.”

He was referring to a Truth Social post Trump made in April in which the president appeared to depict himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick. Conservative Christians, including many who have vocally supported the president, widely panned the image as blasphemous.

“Donald, habibi, midterms were rough I get it but you want to be the most popular president in the history of America and there is one way to do that: TrumpCare for All,” El-Sayed said in the video. “I’m right here, ready to work with you, let’s get it done.”

During Michigan’s hotly contested 2026 Senate race, Trump and El-Sayed frequently traded barbs with the president calling the Democrat both a “communist” and “jihadist” and El-Sayed calling Trump “the worst symptom of the disease of our politics.”

The president has also long been a sharp critic of Medicare for All having called it “Medicare-For-None” during his first term. In August, he said the policy “doesn’t work” and would lead to tax hikes.

Similarly, other medical professionals on X have called out El-Sayed’s Medicare for All policy saying that operating a “cradle to grave” approach is not a viable solution to making healthcare more affordable.

“Dr. El-Sayed you and I both went to medical school. ONLY one of us has been in an operating room,” California-based orthopedic surgeon Hooman M. Melamed wrote in a Sunday X post. “We’re operating more on a population that is less healthy, and the outcomes aren’t pacing the volume.”

“Medicare for All doesn’t touch any of this. It takes the payment model that rewards volume over results, the one that cut the surgeon’s rate and doubled the surgeries, and makes it the only model in America,” the surgeon’s post added. “More cards. Same incentives. Sicker patients. More operations.”

(Image credit: Jared Strong / The Center Square)