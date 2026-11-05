DSA-backed candidates score historic victories as Jeffries seeks House speakership 

The Democratic Socialists of America is set to hold unprecedented levels of political power after at least six DSA-endorsed House candidates won their races in Tuesday’s midterms.

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The Democratic Socialists of America is set to hold unprecedented levels of political power after at least six DSA-endorsed House candidates won their races in Tuesday’s midterms.

None of the new DSA-endorsed representatives-elect had publicly backed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker as of Wednesday, and Jeffries has said he does not support DSA’s agenda, setting up a potential conflict. Although Jeffries, who became minority leader in 2023, will likely have enough support to continue leading his party, DSA candidates could pressure him to support certain policies.

The socialist organization’s new platform calls for abolishing the Senate and replacing both the presidency and the Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary subordinate to Congress, among other drastic changes to America’s political system.

Jeffries notified his colleagues in a letter Wednesday that he hopes to usher in “dramatic change” as the 57th speaker of the House.

“We must restore classic American values like liberty and justice for all, equal protection under the law, the unfettered right to vote in a representative democracy and our heritage as a nation of immigrants,” the New York congressman wrote. “To that end, I look forward to drawing upon the insights and perspectives of every single part of the Caucus in the days and weeks ahead.”

The successful DSA-backed candidates are Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez in New York, Melat Kiros in Colorado, Donavan McKinney in Michigan, Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania and Angela Gonzales-Torres in California, according to races called by The Associated Press.

Several candidates defeated establishment Democrats, including Kiros, who defeated a 15-term incumbent.

In addition to the six newly elected DSA-backed House candidates, voters reelected Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George of Washington, D.C., is also a DSA member, as is Nithya Raman, who is poised to become Los Angeles mayor-elect, according to Decision Desk HQ. This means Democratic Socialists will lead the nation’s capital and two largest cities, joining New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Though Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is not officially part of the organization, DSA organizers also rallied for him ahead of the election.

One of DSA’s National Political Committee members, Andrew Thompson, previously told Heartlander News that he believes the organization has been gaining ground because of its stances against foreign wars and ICE. According to NBC News’ exit poll, voters listed the economy as their top issue, and majorities opposed the Iran war and the administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement.

Letter suspect caught

Weeks before Tuesday’s election, members of Congress, election offices and others received letters laced with suspicious white powder. At least one letter claimed to be from DSA, according to Michigan Rep. Hillary Scholten, a Democrat, whose office received it.

The organization denied any involvement and released a statement Tuesday condemning the threats and intimidation related to the mailings, after the Justice Department unsealed documents revealing that federal prosecutors had charged Oklahoma man Robin Martin with mailing threatening communications.

The FBI alleges Martin mailed the letters using an outdated DSA return address and, under an alias, emailed DSA members warning they would be arrested for treason if they voted. DSA cooperated with the FBI in its investigation, according to the court documents.

“DSA unequivocally condemns threats, intimidation, political violence, and attempts to frighten voters, election officials, public servants, or any person participating in the democratic process,” DSA said in a Tuesday statement. “Such conduct has no place in our country, regardless of the target or the perceived political motivation. DSA will continue to cooperate fully with investigators.”

Former DSA member Jake Altman told Heartlander News before Martin’s charges were made public that, while he was reserving judgment pending the investigation, he was concerned about the organization’s potential capacity for violence. At least one DSA caucus has supported political violence, though the national organization has continually condemned it.

(Featured image: Hakeem Jeffries)