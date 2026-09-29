Open prostitution booms in NYC. It’s all part of the socialist plan.

(The Daily Signal) – Prostitution is openly proliferating in New York City thanks to socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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(The Daily Signal) – Prostitution is openly proliferating in New York City thanks to socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

It’s all part of the plan.

The New York Post reported on Sunday that “prostitution-related arrests have plunged by 60%” this year in the city.

That’s not cause for celebration.

A decline in arrests doesn’t mean there has been a decline in crime, which is always something to think about when considering crime statistics. Instead, the decline in prostitution arrests is clearly the result of New York deprioritizing this kind of law enforcement, both at the city and state level.

Prostitution continues, but now with fewer guardrails.

“Clusters of New York City have been inundated with hookers and pimps brazenly operating on public streets since a state statute prohibiting loitering for the purpose of prostitution was repealed by far-left Albany pols in February 2021,” the New York Post reported. “The change in the law has allowed hookers to operate more freely, with cops turning their attention to traffickers, pimps, and johns.”

Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams responded to the increase in prostitution by launching an initiative in 2024 to aggressively police problematic areas like Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

The crime crackdown seemed to be working, quickly.

According to city statistics released about the Roosevelt Avenue area by the Adams administration in June of 2025, “complaints of petit larceny are down by 28 percent, and reported sex crimes have plummeted by 52.5 percent. At the same time, prostitution-related arrests have risen nearly fivefold—an increase of 477.8 percent compared to the same period last year—reflecting intensified enforcement against illegal activity and sex trafficking.”

Then Adams was jettisoned for a socialist.

You’d think the incoming Mamdani administration would want to keep that success going.

Nope.

The socialist jettisoned responsible, practical law enforcement for theory. What a surprise.

What was working for the decent, law-abiding people of New York isn’t a top priority for your typical leftist activist or prison abolitionist college professor.

They think cracking down on prostitution is an attack on social justice. Sex work is work they would say.

If you think that sounds nutty and implausible you don’t have to take my word for it. The Democratic Socialists of America website proudly explained why they endorse full decriminalization of “sex work.”

“Sex-worker-led movements all over the world are engaged in an existential struggle to win basic human and labor rights for one of the most criminalized, stigmatized, and persecuted workforces in history,” the DSA website explained in a statement in 2020. This means, the website said, “eliminating prostitution, loitering, solicitation, and vagrancy related laws.”

This was Mamdani’s agenda, too, which he proudly defended when he was running for mayor. He said in a debate that prosecuting prostitutes leads to “less safety”—which isn’t true, by the way—and that he wanted to “provide an economy of opportunity.”

Zohran Mamdani pledges to decriminalize prostitution, saying that New York City needs to "provide an economy of opportunity."



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/1YnxnMjIQr — AF Post (@AFpost) October 17, 2025

While Mamdani has been careful about the ways he undermines law enforcement, don’t think his ultimate goals are much different than those of the DSA or other socialists. He really does want to stop enforcing anti-prostitution laws. He really does believe in abolishing prisons. He really is a socialist, just like he said he was.

He just wants to do all those things while staying in power.

But true believers like Mamdani don’t want to just pull the string on a few important law enforcement measures. They want full political and social revolution. That goal hasn’t changed at all, even if the methods of getting there sometimes evolve.

And it isn’t just a fringe goal either. The Democratic Party is moving very much in the direction of the DSA on the prostitution issue as they have on many others. Democrats in Colorado tried to decriminalize prostitution in that state earlier in 2026 and were only narrowly thwarted.

Now you may be thinking, do these socialists and assorted leftists actually care what happens to the women, the prostitutes they call “sex workers,” in practice?

After all, most places that have legalized prostitution tend to be seedy, for lack of a better word. They are havens for pimps, gangsters, and other assorted criminals. Some on the feminist Left seem to at least partially understand the problem.

But most socialists don’t see things the same way. After all, everything is material to them. There is nothing bad about prostitution—for individuals or society—that can’t be solved by labor organizing, housing, health care, fair wages, etc., they would say.

That very much runs counter to the experience of even the most “functional” places that have legalized prostitution, where there have been serious negative consequences. The Netherlands—famed for its libertine tolerance of prostitution—has recently put more restrictions on its red-light districts in Amsterdam and elsewhere due to their association with abuse, crime, and addiction.

Don’t think that history and experience count for much with socialists though. They have such wonderful, idyllic theories about our beautiful, equalitarian future.

Only the billionaires and dour meanies annoyingly referring to history and human nature could possibly be against their transformative social goals that will surely solve all the troubles in human relations once the revolution is complete.

Here in the real world, more women will be abused, vice and exploitation will proliferate, and excuses will be made for why bad policies turned out badly once again.