(The Daily Signal) – Challenges to Democrat leadership in Congress show the party’s big midterm wins haven’t settled its future.

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(The Daily Signal) – Challenges to Democrat leadership in Congress show the party’s big midterm wins haven’t settled its future.

In the Senate, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging Chuck Schumer in the first contested race for Senate Democrat leader since 1994, with a closed-door race set for Dec. 1.

As of Friday, Axios reported that Schumer has public support from 14 senators, including himself. Van Hollen has the public support of five senators, but says his private support is closer to 15. The winner will need 28 or 29 votes to claim the leadership spot, depending on the outcome of the uncalled Senate race, the outlet reported.

In the House, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries faces no challenger ahead of Wednesday’s caucus vote and is expected to become the first black speaker. However, grassroots activists and a handful of incoming progressives, including some aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, are pressing him for commitments before they’ll back him.

Van Hollen v. Schumer

The fight for Senate majority leader comes down to one question Democrats can’t agree on: What is the mandate from voters?

Schumer, who has led the Senate Democrats since 2017, says the party’s pickup of at least eight seats is vindication for him. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who chairs the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, credited Schumer with the party’s sweeping gains, as did Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

“Why would you fire the manager when you just won the World Series?” Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said in a statement to Axios.

However, Van Hollen of Maryland reads the results the opposite way. Announcing his challenge to Schumer on Jen Psaki’s MS NOW show, Van Hollen argued that midterm voters weren’t endorsing the party’s leadership; they were demanding change.

“They called for a change from [President] Donald Trump’s disastrous policies—but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people,” he said in a statement to NBC News. “It’s now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership. This is not about any one person—it’s about answering the call of the American people. That is why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”

On Sunday, Van Hollen argued that voters, not Washington, powered the wave.

“This was not a Washington-orchestrated election around the country,” Van Hollen said on ABC News. “This was the American people rising up against a lawless president and demanding change.”

Several of Van Hollen’s earliest backers make the same argument. Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota and Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan both won primaries against candidates favored by the party establishment.

“Minnesotans are demanding change. Democrats need to deliver. That starts with new voices in our leadership,” Flanagan said in a statement on X.

Jeffries v. no one?

Jeffries has no challenger and is widely expected to become the first black speaker of the House.

However, his bid still has drawn a grassroots revolt from a bloc of uncommitted freshmen demanding promises. As with the Senate, leadership sees a mandate for the victory that happened on its watch. Critics see a popular mandate to replace the establishment. It’s an awkward position for a party that just won 256 House seats, with more races yet to be called.

The members floated as alternatives aren’t interested. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland told Axios he is “not a candidate for speaker in any way” and is “voting for Hakeem.” Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts has privately told colleagues she doesn’t want the job, the outlet reported.

Still, Jeffries faces challenges from the party’s left flank. The loudest holdout is Rep.-elect Don Leonard of Ohio, who flipped a district Trump won by 10 points in 2024. Leonard has said senior House Democrats warned him that opposing Jeffries would make his life “a living hell.”

“So unless Speaker Jeffries is willing to commit to enforcing our nation’s laws, like the Leahy Law, against Israeli genocide in Gaza; unless the speaker is willing to get to the heart of this crisis, which is Citizens United, he will not have my vote,” Leonard said.

House Democrats also say their offices are being flooded with calls urging them to oppose Jeffries. One incoming House Democrat told Axios that their office has gotten around 150 calls. A senior House Democrat told the outlet they’ve received more than 500 calls. A Democratic Chief of Staff said they’ve fielded more than 300 calls. Several other Democrats on the Hill confirmed similar trends to the outlet.

Jeffries has disputed the report, telling the outlet that “there’s no indication that members of Congress have been overwhelmed by any calls.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California brushed off the threat claim and credited Jeffries with the party’s wins.

“Leader Jeffries was an integral part of that,” he said, adding that members “can have ideas and interests, and they could have asks along the way. But the outcome is not in question.”

Inside the caucus, a group of incoming progressives says it is undecided, including Rep. Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Rep. Melat Kiros of Colorado, and Rep. Claire Valdez of New York.

“We’re not withholding votes. What we’re doing is saying we’re undecided. We’re not going to rubber-stamp anything,” Hamawy told Fox News.

Jeffries has cast the dissent as healthy.

“We embrace the fact that the House of Representatives and the House Democratic Caucus is going to be a passionate place to debate ideas, but always focused on trying to find the highest common denominator, so we can make bold progress on behalf of the American people,” Jeffries said.

House Democrats choose their nominee in a closed-door election on Wednesday. The full House elects the speaker in January, when the candidate will need 218 votes.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Chris Van Hollen website; Screenshot/Chuck Schumer website)