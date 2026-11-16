Dem challenging Schumer for Senate leadership ‘not worried about the threat’ of socialists cannibalizing party

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said during a “Fox News Sunday” interview that he is not concerned about the Democratic Socialists of America…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said during a “Fox News Sunday” interview that he is not concerned about the Democratic Socialists of America undermining or taking over the Democratic Party.

Van Hollen, who is seeking to replace Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as the Senate majority leader on Dec. 1, dismissed worries about the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) influence over the Democratic Party when speaking with host Shannon Bream. Though six DSA-affiliated members were elected to the House of Representatives in addition to over 100 in state office after the 2026 midterms, Van Hollen rebuked core DSA policy recommendations and said Democrat leaders should not be “scared of ideas.”

“You get alarmed when you hear some members of the Democratic Party saying that the DSA needs to be shut out. You called it ‘insane.’ So I’ll ask you what I ask everyone who has any kind of affinity or welcoming for the DSA: are you okay with getting rid of borders, getting rid of jails? They want to get rid of the Senate, which you’re trying to lead at this point, private property, all kinds of things,” Bream said when pressing Van Hollen over various aspects of the DSA agenda.

“So, to the specifics, no, no, no, and no, just to be clear,” Van Hollen responded. “I think that the conversation needs to include all the voices in the Democratic Party. I don’t think people should be shutting out voices. I don’t think they should be scared of ideas.”

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Bream then read from a Wall Street Journal opinion piece which claimed “the DSA class of ’26 isn’t coming to nudge the Democratic Party to the left; it’s coming to burn it down,” before asking Van Hollen to respond.

“Are you worried about the threat from within if you welcome them?” Bream asked.

“I’m not worried about the threat,” Van Hollen said. “I just told you, Shannon, that I disagreed with the first four things that you said they stood with. I’m against them, but I’m not scared to debate. … voters elected them in Democratic primaries. My view is that we should listen to the will of the people in terms of who is serving. … I don’t know why we would be afraid of ideas. We can disagree strongly with ideas, but I think we’re all strengthened by debate.”