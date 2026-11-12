Dead gunman identified as doctor in D.C. shooting that killed 1, injured 4 

Two people are dead, including the alleged gunman, and four others are injured after a shooting Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., less than a mile from the White House.

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Two people are dead, including the alleged gunman, and four others are injured after a shooting Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., less than a mile from the White House.

Police identified the suspected gunman as Dr. Matt Lambert, an emergency room doctor who lived on the seventh floor of the Metropole apartment and condominium building at 1515 15th St. NW.

Officials have not released the names of the other victims.

Lambert allegedly fired multiple rounds inside VIDA Fitness in Logan Circle, which is located inside the Metropole building, the New York Post reported.

Police reached the scene 30 seconds after receiving calls reporting multiple gunshots just before 8 a.m. Thursday, said Jeffery W. Carroll, interim chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lambert sued the Metropole Condominium Association in March 2025, alleging that building repairs caused mold growth in his $1.1 million apartment, according to the New York Post.

After firing shots inside VIDA Fitness, the suspect raced back to his seventh-floor apartment and barricaded himself inside, Carroll explained. Police negotiators were speaking with Lambert by phone when another gunshot was fired and “he stopped communicating with them,” Carroll said.

“As a response to that, officers forced entry into the apartment. When they did that, they located the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound,” he said.

Lambert was a “seasoned clinician, consultant and entrepreneur” as well as a “published author, musician and a dedicated philanthropist,” according to his website. He “splits his time between the mountains of West Virginia and the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC,” the website states.

Logan Circle is northwest of the White House, near downtown Washington.

The U.S. Department of Justice expressed “sympathy for the victims and witnesses impacted by the shooting” in a post on X. The post linked to a resources page from the Office for Victims of Crime, which offers services and compensation for victims, witnesses, first responders, community leaders and faith leaders.

(Photo Credit: Eric Daugherty, X)