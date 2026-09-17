Christian Teacher of the Year: Justin Langley blends math, music, theology to awaken students’ wonder for God’s creation 

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A Colorado educator’s unique blend of mathematics, music and theology is earning him national recognition.

Justin Langley teaches pre-calculus, statistics, fine arts, apologetics and more at Arma Dei Academy in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He’s one of 12 instructors awarded 2026 Christian Teacher of the Year honors by the Herzog Foundation, which publishes Heartlander News.



Three of the awards were given to Christian school math educators who showed outstanding instructional skill, strong content expertise, measurable impact on student learning and a commitment to fostering mathematical understanding, confidence and problem-solving skills in their students.

Arma Dei Academy Dean of Rhetoric Aaron Clay Denlinger has watched Langley for the last six years and highly recommended him for the honor.

“I can confidently say Mr. Langley is the most talented high school math teacher I have encountered in three decades of education at various institutions,” Denlinger wrote.

Langley believes teaching requires genuine curiosity about God’s universe to inspire students.

“Being genuinely curious about God’s creation and the opportunities He’s provided to explore and understand it, is something you naturally want your students to see and get caught up in with you,” he told Heartlander News.

Finding harmony in mathematics

Langley draws connections between disciplines such as math and music to help students see the broader picture.

“We do this unit in pre-calc, where we study the trigonometry of sound waves and what makes musical harmony or dissonance mathematically,” Langley said.

He recalled a talented musician in his class who didn’t connect with numbers very well. The student constantly tapped his pen and felt rhythm all around him. He finally saw how math applied to his passion through trigonometry.

“I think for him to get a glimpse at what makes all that possible on a fundamental physical level was cool and moving in a way that math probably has not been for him historically,” Langley said.

Denlinger considers Langley a “renaissance man” who contributes far beyond math. Langley teaches drama, directs school plays, accompanies the high school choir and oversees the school’s Scripture memory program. He even takes large portions of scripture and puts it to music.

A language of creation

Langley views the subject he teaches as much more than a practical life tool for his students.

“Galileo said that mathematics is the language in which God has written the universe,” Langley said. “I want students to see that math is not just about going to the grocery store or filling out their taxes. It’s foundational to creation.”

Denlinger said Langley consistently incorporates a biblical worldview to help students see mathematics ultimately bears witness to the Creator. The dean noted Langley reminds students every image-bearer of God is properly a mathematician.

Langley praised the tight-knit community and classical education model at Arma Dei Academy. He feels a strong partnership with parents who share a Christ-centered vision for their children.

“There’s no question when I show up to work on a daily basis that that’s ultimately what my job is all about, not just teaching the formulas and the scales,” he said.

Playing the fool for Christ

Langley draws inspiration from Os Guinness’s book Fool’s Talk for his drama and apologetics classes. He uses the Shakespearean metaphor of the fool to teach students how to speak truth with sacrificial humility.

The lesson echoes the Apostle Paul’s words in 1 Corinthians 1:18, noting the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, as well as 1 Corinthians 4:10, that says, “We are fools for Christ’s sake, but you are wise in Christ.”

“I’ll tell my students in those classes, I’m ultimately training you to be fools,” Langley said.

Langley wants his students to communicate truth creatively and winsomely rather than from a posture of belittling others. He says he emphasizes faith over forced innovation when offering advice to other Christian educators.

“You don’t have to be particularly creative or innovative to be faithful and to be a powerful presence in the lives of students who just need good people to show them the way,” Langley said.

Langley’s pastor said the teacher is known for steady character and humility. Langley serves on the church council at Christ The King Anglican Church in Denver.

“Justin is a mature and deeply grounded Christian man whose faith is not merely professed but consistently lived,” Rev. Jesse Blaine said. “He uses his gifts generously and without a need for recognition.”

The Christian Teacher of the Year honor is part of the Herzog Foundation’s Excellence in Christian Education award series. Each of the 12 winners was invited to attend a special professional development and recognition event.