Creating opportunities to teach biblical truth: SchoolBox Gathering encourages Christian school founders to fight the good fight

More than 100 Christian school leaders left the 2026 SchoolBox Gathering in Kansas City feeling encouraged and empowered to continue their mission.

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More than 100 Christian school leaders left the 2026 SchoolBox Gathering in Kansas City feeling encouraged and empowered to continue their mission.

The Herzog Foundation’s SchoolBox program equips those wanting to start a Christian school – including private schools, microschools and homeschools – with resources to succeed. Both founders who used SchoolBox and those currently in the process of starting a school gathered from around the country in Kansas City for three days of inspiring content.

Attendees said the event gave them an abundance of resources to help with the many decisions they face in their schools.

“It’s been very impactful in a very practical manner,” Hope Nguyen, head of school at Agape Classical Christian Academy in California, said. “I’m trying not to get inside my head but just processing a lot of the information, formulating action plans, planning how to articulate … Lots to take away.”

God gave children to parents, not public schools

“God didn’t give kids to the public school system, he gave them to parents,” Glenn Clary, a vice president at Liberty University, told the audience. “Public school systems have become indoctrination centers, and we just need to pull our kids out of that as much as possible.”

Many public school systems and teachers have decided they know what’s best for children because they believe children belong to them rather than their parents, Clary said. Public schools can teach children material their parents disagree with, including anti-Christian material, he said.

Jonathan Townsend, another attendee, recently left his position as executive director of an Oklahoma public charter school to start his own Christian school. Public education was restrictive and required him to separate his Christian faith from his leadership, he said.

However, he argued, the woke ideology promoted in public education could be considered a religion of its own.

“You can call it secular, but it’s still a worldview and that’s all a religion is, is a worldview. You see it that way and I see it this way, but my way I can’t be proud about publicly.”

Christian schools, on the other hand, create opportunities for children to be taught biblical truth and to understand the world from God’s perspective, said SchoolBox Advisor Don Davis.

“Ultimately, we have to educate, inspire a generation that will lead courageously because if they’re living according to God’s word, Jesus said we’re going to be a peculiar people,” Davis said. “It’s critically important, so we’re at the beginning” of doing this.

Don’t despise small beginnings

This year’s SchoolBox Gathering theme was “Firm Foundation,” focusing on how to build a strong foundation for a school.

Several school leaders said some of the biggest challenges to starting a school are funding, finding a building and building a staff.

In his keynote address, Davis referenced the book of Zechariah, which offers prophetic encouragement to God’s people amid the setbacks and opposition they faced while rebuilding the temple.

“Don’t be discouraged by a pause in your story, get the foundation laid,” he said. “God likes to keep us there on our knees. Maybe you don’t know how it’s going to happen. You’re walking by faith, one step at a time.

“Not by power, not by might, but my Spirit, says the Lord.”

Davis talked about launching five classical schools in Houston, with one opening with 186 students and another with 32.

“Realistically, you’re going to start small,” he said. “Let me tell you, the strongest culture, the strongest community, the most impactful work with families and students happened on the campuses that started with 32. …

“Zechariah 4:10 says, ‘Do not despise the days of small beginnings.’”

Don’t be discouraged, you’re not alone

Being in a room with so many like-minded people was encouraging in itself, attendees said, because the road to starting a Christian school can be lonely.

“It’s overwhelming as far as the plans and purpose God has for you, and you realize you’re part of a greater thing,” Lion’s Light Academy Principal Tavier Parks of Texas said. “You’re thinking you’re by yourself … and God’s like ‘no you’re not, there are 70 other people.’”

Head of School Claire Bancroft of Trinity Preparatory Academy reminded attendees during her breakout session that God is always there for them to lean on. Whether in a season of success or setbacks, she advised, they should always keep their focus on the Lord.

“You cannot be well if you do not have a thriving, vibrant relationship with Christ,” she said. “So that is the most important thing that you’re going to do – start with Christ. Start with God. Focus there, ask Him what He wants you to know, put time into it.”

To learn more about SchoolBox, visit hfschoolbox.com.