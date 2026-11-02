Can your midterms vote impact future elections? New guide explains just how

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A nonpartisan election integrity group released a new resource to show voters if their Tuesday midterm ballot contains any hidden measures that can impact how…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – A nonpartisan election integrity group released a new resource to show voters if their Tuesday midterm ballot contains any hidden measures that can impact how future elections are conducted.

Honest Elections Project (HEP) released a comprehensive ballot measure guide Monday, the Daily Caller News Foundation first learned. The resource highlights numerous election-related ballot measures across the country encompassing key matters such as voter ID, partisan gerrymandering, voter rolls, election rules and alternative election systems such as ranked-choice voting.

“The rules for the 2028 presidential election are on the ballot in states across the country this week,” Jason Snead, Executive Director of HEP Action said in a statement to the DCNF. “From non-citizen voting bans to a ranked-choice voting repeal, Americans are voting for much more than federal, state, and local officials. Honest Elections Project is proud to provide this resource to help Americans identify what’s at stake when it comes to election integrity this week.”

The Election Day guide features 21 different measures across 17 states and gives a brief description of each action and what it would do if voters give it the green light.

The guide specifically includes ten listed measures on Voter ID & Citizenship — as several states have ballot measures that would require voters to be a U.S. citizen or present a real government ID in order to vote.

There are also five measures about rules for changing voting rules, the guide shows. Notably, Colorado has an amendment on plain-language ballot questions, “requiring ballot questions to be written in plain language at or below an 8th-grade reading level, and bars statutes that mandate titles not meeting that standard.” In North and South Dakota, a measure requiring a 60 percent supermajority — as opposed to a simple majority — to amend the state constitution is up for vote.

Finally, the guide showcases two measures regarding “registration and restoration,” two for “ranked-choice and top-two primaries,” and two for “map fights,” the latter referring to congressional redistricting.

“These outcomes will shape elections long after this cycle,” the introduction to the guide reads.

HEP has a number of issues it champions as an organization including ending foreign dark money in American elections, preserving the electoral college, and putting an end to “vote harvesting,” according to the organization’s website.

“Above all, the Honest Elections Project is here to support the voting rights of all Americans—rights which hinge on an electoral system that ensures every lawful ballot is counted, and which guards against fraud,” HEP’s website reads. “Preserving the integrity of our democracy should be an issue above politics. That’s what American voters want, and the Honest Elections Project is here to make sure they get nothing less.”

“Americans have two more years to argue about who should win the next presidential election,” Snead wrote in a Saturday op-ed for the DCNF. “They have less than a week, however, to decide who will write many of its rules.”