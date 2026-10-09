BREAKING: Trump offers Katie Zacharia White House press secretary position after Karoline Leavitt’s departure 

President Donald Trump has selected Katie Zacharia, a conservative commentator and former spokeswoman at the Department of Homeland Security, for the role of White House press secretary.

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President Donald Trump has selected Katie Zacharia, a conservative commentator and former spokeswoman at the Department of Homeland Security, for the role of White House press secretary.

A White House official confirmed to Heartlander News that “the President has offered Katie Zacharia the position.” The New York Times first reported the selection, noting that Zacharia lives in California and currently works as an adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group.

A Trump post described her as a California native, attorney and graduate of Pepperdine University and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law who “was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7.”

Her profile on Trumpettes USA, a page for female Trump supporters, describes her professional and nonprofit work, including past stints as president of the Christian Legal Society and College Republicans. She is married and has four children.

Zacharia’s selection comes more than a month after Karoline Leavitt, who previously held the role, completed her last day on the job. Leavitt stepped down to spend more time with her two young children but promised to remain an active voice in the Republican Party. She recently joined Fox News as a contributor.

(Image credit: Trumpettes USA)