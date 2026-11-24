Ryan Crook scored twice Saturday as Somerset Berkley won its third consecutive Massachusetts girls’ field hockey state championship, defeating Nashoba Regional 5-4 in overtime.

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Ryan Crook scored twice Saturday as Somerset Berkley won its third consecutive Massachusetts girls’ field hockey state championship, defeating Nashoba Regional 5-4 in overtime.

Nashoba students booed Crook each time he touched the ball, the Boston Globe reported.

After the game, coach Jen Crook, Ryan’s mother, said she felt as though the state “hates me.”

“Is it that bad that I was a stay-at-home mother and I taught my son how to play field hockey?” she told reporters. “I got sick of playing whiffle ball, so I gave him a stick and I taught him how to play. And now the state of Massachusetts hates me. That’s how I feel. I’ve been waiting for the last game to say that.”

It was Jen Crook’s fifth state title with one of her sons on the team.

Two brothers, five titles

Ryan’s older brother Lucas scored both Somerset Berkley goals against Nashoba when the Raiders won their first state title in 2018. Lucas helped the team win again in 2019 and was named the South Coast Conference’s most valuable player that season.

All five of Somerset Berkley’s state titles have come with one of Jen Crook’s sons on the team.

After Saturday’s loss, the Nashoba field hockey account wrote on X: “We deserved a level playing field.”

Ryan Crook also contributed to Somerset Berkley’s 2024 and 2025 titles. In 2024, he scored both goals in a 2-1 championship win over Norwood. He received the South Coast Conference’s girls’ field hockey MVP award that year and again in 2025, NewBostonPost reported.

Before Saturday’s final, former college swimmer Riley Gaines shared a clip of Ryan Crook playing against Hingham and said girls deserved fair play and an equal chance to compete.

View Gaines’ post on X

Why boys can play on girls’ teams

Massachusetts permits boys to play on girls’ teams when their schools do not offer an equivalent boys’ sport. In 1979, the state’s highest court ruled that a blanket ban in those circumstances violated the Massachusetts Equal Rights Amendment.

Other states have taken different approaches. In New York, a boy lost an appeal to rejoin a girls’ volleyball team in 2012. Pennsylvania later tightened its rules for boys seeking to play on girls’ teams.

Massachusetts school sports officials approved a seven-on-seven boys’ field hockey division in 2021. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s 2025-26 participation survey, however, lists no schools with boys’ field hockey teams. It lists 225 schools with girls’ teams and 40 boys participating in field hockey.

Ryan and Lucas Crook are not the only boys to excel in Massachusetts girls’ field hockey. Lowell High’s Anthony Ford scored 20 of his team’s 45 goals and helped it reach the Division 1 playoffs in 2024. He also played boys’ varsity ice hockey, Heartlander News reported.

Boys have also won titles in other Massachusetts girls’ sports. In years the state held a meet from 2018 through 2025, boys won every girls’ gymnastics vault title. Methuen’s Divier Ramos won the vault three times and the floor title twice, Heartlander News reported.

In volleyball, two boys helped Oliver Ames win the MIAA Division 2 girls’ state title in 2025, according to NewBostonPost. State volleyball rules prohibit boys on girls’ teams from participating in a completed block.

Boys have also competed in girls’ swimming and soccer in Massachusetts.