Three girls’ high school sports teams in Massachusetts and Maine made playoff runs this fall with help from male athletes. The two Massachusetts teams will compete in state championships…

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Three girls’ high school sports teams in Massachusetts and Maine made playoff runs this fall with help from male athletes. The two Massachusetts teams will compete in state championships Saturday.

Massachusetts teams advance to state championships

Somerset Berkley Regional High School could win its third consecutive Division 2 girls’ field hockey state championship. One of its top players is a boy named Ryan Crook, who caught the attention of conservative activist Riley Gaines on social media this week.

Gaines posted a video of Crook playing in the Division 2 quarterfinal game against Hingham, in which he scored a goal.

“Girls deserve fair play, safety and equal opportunity,” Gaines wrote on X.

Crook scored both of his team’s goals in its 2-1 state championship victory over Norwood in 2024, as Heartlander News reported. He also helped his school win the state title last year and was named South Coast Conference MVP in both seasons, according to NewBostonPost.

Massachusetts allows Crook to play on the girls’ team because Somerset Berkley does not have a boys’ field hockey program. A 1979 Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling found that barring boys from girls’ sports when schools lack an equivalent boys’ team violates the state’s Equal Rights Amendment.

Somerset Berkley will face Nashoba Regional in the title game Saturday.

Another Massachusetts school, Winchester High School, will compete in the girls’ cross-country state championship Saturday with help from a transgender runner.

Sophomore Millie McDonald, the transgender athlete, finished sixth in the Division 1B girls’ race on Nov. 14. Winchester finished second with 73 points, qualifying for Saturday’s state meet at Fort Devens.

Massachusetts rules also allow transgender students to compete on teams that match their self-selected gender identity. The same is true in Maine, where a girls’ soccer team made school history with a transgender freshman on its roster.

Maine soccer team makes playoff run

South Portland High School beat Bonny Eagle 1-0 in double overtime Oct. 27, earning the school’s first regional quarterfinal win. Three days later, Scarborough ended South Portland’s season with a 2-1 overtime victory in the semifinals.

South Portland’s transgender-identifying player, Violet Wedick, played a major role in the team’s success, recording 15 goals and 10 assists through the quarterfinals, according to Fox News.

Two girls who played against South Portland say they were denied a fair chance to compete because they had to face Wedick. Fryeburg Academy junior Reagan Wilson and Windham High School junior Morgan Clark filed a federal Title IX complaint earlier this month with help from Alliance Defending Freedom.

“This is unacceptable and has deprived me and so many other girls of equal opportunity to compete and win,” Wilson said at a press conference.

The complaint asks federal officials to investigate whether Maine’s transgender sports policy violates Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in federally funded schools.

The complaint comes amid an effort to change Maine’s policy at the ballot box.

Protect Girls’ Sports in Maine submitted nearly 5,000 additional signatures on Nov. 2 toward placing a measure on the 2027 ballot, according to Maine Public. The proposal would make it so only girls could compete in girls’ sports.

National polling shows a majority of Americans agree with keeping males out of women’s sports. This month, voters in four states approved measures protecting girls’ sports.