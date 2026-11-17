Each week, ESPN’s College GameDay gives schools a chance to showcase their campuses – the landmarks, the traditions and the fans. Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson did that Saturday but…

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Each week, ESPN’s College GameDay gives schools a chance to showcase their campuses – the landmarks, the traditions and the fans. Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson did that Saturday but also shared something more personal: his faith in Jesus, which shapes who he is as a coach and as a person.

College GameDay broadcast Saturday morning from the Boise, Idaho, campus in front of thousands of fans ahead of the No. 24 Broncos’ matchup with Oregon State and a slate of other big games previewed during the three-hour show, which blends analysis, entertainment and pure fun.

On Saturday, faith was part of the conversation, too. When host Rece Davis asked Danielson how he talks to his team about a possible playoff berth, the coach credited Jesus for where he is today.

“Thank you, Jesus – we serve a God who’s faithful,” Danielson said to loud cheers from the crowd. “And with God, all things are possible – and that’s the only reason I’m here.”

As the crowd’s cheers grew, Danielson joked, “Welcome to the promised land, fellas.”

Danielson is in his third full season as head coach after taking over midway through the 2023 season and leading the Broncos to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024. Boise State won the Mountain West championship in each of the past three seasons and now leads the Pac-12 in its first year in the conference.

He’s one of the most outspoken Christians in the coaching profession.

Boise State competes as a mid-major in a college football landscape dominated by SEC and Big Ten powerhouses. Danielson believes the program can set itself apart by how it treats its players.

“Our players want to be here; they stay here. Our coaches want to be here; stay here. This isn’t a place to get somewhere,” he said. “College football is very transactional now, right? Coaches leave all the time, players leave, and I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that. [But] we want to be very different. We want to transform lives. And when you transform the person, they become really, really good football players.”

Former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, famously credited Danielson with helping him grow in his faith. Jeanty turned down offers from bigger programs to stay at Boise State, where he helped the Broncos reach the playoff in 2024.

“The only reason I’m here is because of Jesus,” Danielson said later in the interview. “… I’ve made more mistakes than anyone. I know I’m here by His grace, and I want to have an impact on these kids. And I’m open with them about that. I know what it was like to be 18 to 22 figuring things out.

“I want our players to be able to have a space to grow as a person. We want to be building champions on and off the field.”

Boise State defeated Oregon State, 46-41, keeping the Broncos in contention for another College Football Playoff berth.

(Image credit: Screen Capture/ESPN)