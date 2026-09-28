Ravens’ Lamar Jackson thanks Jesus even after tough loss: ‘We still have all our guys here healthy’ 

The Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. He’s also an outspoken Christian who isn’t afraid to praise God – in victory and defeat.

Share



The Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. He’s also an outspoken Christian who isn’t afraid to praise God – in victory and defeat.

While Jackson led his team to a thrilling 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janiero Sunday that was capped by a last-second field goal by Tyler Loop, the previous week his team fell 24-17 to New Orleans at home – a loss that could impact his team’s playoff chances and position later in the season.

Even so, the two-time MVP began his postgame news conference after the defeat as he typically does – by putting the spotlight on Jesus.

“Like I said last week, before I say anything, I just want to thank Jesus Christ for coming out here [and] supporting us like He always does – [and] waking us up,” Jackson told a room full of reporters after the New Orleans game, in which he was 21 of 31 for 235 yards, along with a touchdown and an interception.

“Even though we did not come out with a victory, we still have all our guys here healthy.”

It’s common for players to give thanks to God following a win – especially in high-profile postgame interviews that air on national television and often spread across social media. But as the losing quarterback, Jackson didn’t get that opportunity on CBS. Instead, the network’s postgame interview went to Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

“Things didn’t go our way out there, but hopefully we [are] prepared next time,” Jackson said.

His comments about Christ came in the postgame news conference – a forum viewed online only by the staunchest of fans. But the fans who did watch it applauded Jackson’s humility.

“The fact that he acknowledges the Lord before even going into questions speaks volumes. Yall can have everything else but salvation is there and Lamar knows the Lord,” one fan wrote on the Baltimore Ravens’ official channel below Jackson’s interview.

“Love how he puts Jesus first win or lose,” another fan wrote.

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 at Louisville and became a star in Baltimore almost immediately, leading the Ravens to the postseason in six of his first eight seasons.

He’s become increasingly vocal about his faith during his time in the NFL.

When a Baltimore fan was baptized in July and tagged Jackson in an X/Twitter post, Jackson wrote, “Jesus is the key.” In June, he retweeted a video from a Christian channel about the fruit of the Spirit.

“I can’t live without the Bible, can’t live without God,” he told GQ in 2025. “He’s the One who wake[s] me up each and every day. He’s the one who has me performing in my profession.”

The 2-1 Ravens next host the 0-3 Tennessee Titans Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern at M&T Bank Stadium.