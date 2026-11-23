(The Daily Signal) – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one of the few Republicans to survive the midterm blue wave, predicts that voters will have “buyer’s remorse” about electing…

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(The Daily Signal) – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one of the few Republicans to survive the midterm blue wave, predicts that voters will have “buyer’s remorse” about electing Democrats.

“They’re going to feel that impact, and they’re going to feel it pretty significantly and directly in their homes, in their communities, and I think we’ll see a big shift back in ’28,” she told the Daily Signal in an exclusive interview.

Sanders said the Democrats ran on affordability but won’t deliver on it.

“Their policy is not reflective at all of what they say they want to accomplish,” she said. “Republicans have to be willing to draw that sharp contrast. I don’t think we did a good enough job of that over the course of the final months leading up to Election Day. I think you’re going to have a lot of buyer’s remorse when people are living under the policies of the far left.”

Sanders said Republicans need to focus on issues that affect everyday Americans.

“I think one of the most effective ways to communicate a policy message is to make it personal,” she said, “and to really put faces on the policy, and to, um, use real-world examples of how those policies are impacting people.”

She said this strategy is what prevented Arkansas Republicans from losing seats.

“Every single member of our federal delegation, all of our constitutional officers were all elected as conservative Republicans,” she said. “I think one of the things certainly that impacted the races in our state is we focused on things that really matter to people, their kitchen table issues. Are we improving their child’s education? Are we making it easier for them to run a business? Are we making their community safer?”

The former White House press secretary said Republicans lost the messaging battle this election cycle, as Democrats owned the affordability issue.

“I think it’s really focusing on those issues that have a day-to-day impact on the people that they were elected to serve,” Sanders said. “I think education’s one of the best examples. I made no secret coming in as governor that that was going to be an, a top priority and an area of focus, and we have legitimately transformed education in the state of Arkansas.”

Whether at the national or local level, Sanders said there’s always something officials can do to improve lives.

“A lot of the biggest and most significant changes are happening at the state level. You may not be able to affect national gas prices, but you can still cut taxes,” she said.

She urged state politicians not to dismiss the affordability issue as a federal problem.

“You can still do things that make the cost of living in your community easier and better,” she said. “That’s what we’ve done. I think deciding that, ‘Oh, that’s a federal problem, there’s nothing we can do about it,’ that’s irresponsible governing. There are always gonna be opportunities that you can take on and ways that you can improve the life of the citizens.”