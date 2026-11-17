President Donald Trump is in Asia for an ambitious tour featuring visits to ASEAN security and trade partners and a marquee summit with the leaders of Russia and China.

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President Donald Trump is in Asia for an ambitious tour featuring visits to ASEAN security and trade partners and a marquee summit with the leaders of Russia and China.

The trip marks Trump’s return to the glittering world stage, which he seems to enjoy, after two weeks of grinding domestic issues, including disappointing election results, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop and a major technology outage.

But the tour highlights the tension between a president whom voters seemingly feel has paid too little attention to domestic issues and the influence Trump wields in world affairs.

A Heartlander News analysis after the midterms suggested that administration officials, including the president, believed they had focused too much on the Iran war and not enough on domestic accomplishments, especially the economy.

Still, there hasn’t been much to brag about domestically since the election.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ stock market has lost 6.24% of its value over the past month, or about $2.7 trillion, amid concerns about opposition to data centers and artificial intelligence, the Associated Press reported.

The selloff was further complicated by the abrupt ouster of Jensen Huang, the CEO of chip giant Nvidia, after reports emerged that he had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman.

The controversy escalated after The New York Times described the woman as an alleged communist spy, an accusation that many of the principals, including U.S. intelligence agencies, say remains murky.

The potential risks to financial markets and national security became so serious that even Trump had to weigh in.

“Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet,” Trump said, according to CNN.

Domestic troubles test Trump’s focus

The Nvidia case wasn’t the only technology problem the administration has faced since the election, which saw Democrats win a majority in the next Congress.

Last week, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop that canceled about 10,000 flights originating in the U.S. after air traffic control networks became overloaded.

In a separate incident, Microsoft networks went down for more than a day, an outage that “affected government agencies from Australia and Japan to the United States, caused delays at trading firms, hindered some companies from publishing earnings and prompted airlines to warn customers of communication lags,” according to Reuters.

The outages came after governments around the world and a former U.S. government security official spent a month warning citizens to prepare for long-term network outages by stocking up on essentials such as food and water.

Amid so many domestic complications, it’s natural for the president to want to escape to faraway places.

“I think he, like other presidents, has figured out that in a moment where things are really hard domestically: Get on an airplane and go international,” Kurt Campbell, a former deputy secretary of state in the Biden administration, told the AP.

But the trip is not simply a political stunt or vanity outing.

Trump still has tremendous influence over world affairs, said former U.S. envoy Richard Haass. He noted that Trump made reordering world affairs, with fewer American commitments abroad, a central part of his platform, even as the Iran war seemed to conflict with that goal.

“I don’t think the midterm elections will make a whole lot of difference when it comes to America’s role in the world,” Haass said. “You may welcome that; and you may be unhappy with what I’ve just said.”

Republicans question administration’s priorities

Still, the trip raises a question on the minds of conservatives after the election results suggested the administration is out of touch with ordinary Americans’ priorities: Is the president neglecting domestic affairs in favor of foreign affairs?

The Financial Times reported that at a weekend postmortem on the election at the Heritage Foundation, most Republicans were reluctant to question the president’s focus as a factor in the midterm disappointment.

But not everyone was so reticent.

“On the eve of the election,” Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson said, “rather than standing up and giving an address about ‘here’s my plan to make the economy better over the next two years,’ the president gave a press conference about the reflecting pool. That’s just so off message.”

The AP also noted another formidable threat: The new Democrat majority will control the narrative through committees on Capitol Hill.

Trump’s time abroad is certain to draw criticism from progressive lawmakers who will control those committees.

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee and in line to become its chairman, has already complained that Trump enjoys the company of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping more than he does U.S. allies.

“We’re going to have a very close eye on it,” Meeks said about Trump’s foreign trips.

Regardless, Haass said the results of Trump’s diplomatic efforts will have far-reaching consequences.

“We’re at a pivotal moment where the United States has essentially pulled back from its role, and it’s not quite clear what’s going to take our place,” he said. “And that’s why this is such a consequential moment in history.”