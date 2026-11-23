The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in what has become a 14-year legal battle over a six-pack of beer.

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The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in what has become a 14-year legal battle over a six-pack of beer.

An Alaska bush pilot and Air Force veteran, Ken Jouppi, is challenging the state’s effort to seize his $95,000 plane after one of his passengers attempted to smuggle beer into Beaver, a remote Alaska village that bans alcohol.

Jouppi, 83, argues that the seizure violates the Excessive Fines Clause of the Eighth Amendment.

The case dates back to April 3, 2012, when a passenger hid several packs of beer intended as a gift for her husband, who was a postmaster in Beaver, according to the Institute for Justice, which represents Jouppi. State troopers searched the plane before it took off. Although Jouppi maintained that he did not know about the beer, the state claimed that one six-pack was in plain view and that he was complicit. He was convicted of a misdemeanor and sentenced to three days in jail and a $1,500 fine, the institute said.

“But the State wasn’t done with him yet. For the past fourteen years, prosecutors have also been trying to forfeit Ken’s airplane, a Cessna U206D, worth about $95,000,” the institute noted. “And in April 2025, the Alaska Supreme Court issued an extraordinary ruling. Starting from the premise that Ken must have known about a single six-pack of his passenger’s beer, the court ruled that forfeiting Ken’s airplane was not an excessive fine.”

The Alaska Supreme Court, citing alcohol abuse in rural Alaska, noted in 2025 that “it is clear that the illegal import of even a six-pack of beer causes grave societal harm.”

Alaska’s brief to the Supreme Court emphasizes “alcohol’s destructive cost” and argues that importing alcohol into dry towns “causes serious harm,” linking it to alcoholism, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, death and crime.

“Alaska faces unique difficulties in combating alcohol abuse and its consequences,” the state’s brief opens, noting that remote villages lack law enforcement and public health resources to address alcohol-related issues. “Accordingly, the Alaska Legislature gave communities the option to ban alcohol. Given that many communities are accessible primarily by air, the legislature provided that any airplane used to illegally import alcohol into a dry community was subject to forfeiture.”

Ahead of oral arguments, Jouppi has received support from libertarian and conservative groups nationwide, which argue that the case has implications far beyond a single plane in Alaska.

The Cato Institute argues that government abuse involving excessive fines is growing and that the financial and time costs of fighting them in court make the Eighth Amendment difficult to enforce.

“It shouldn’t be,” Cato’s amicus brief reads. “This Court, through its decisions, should encourage strong and consistent protection of this constitutional right throughout the nation.”

A brief from the Pacific Legal Foundation criticized the Alaska Supreme Court’s ruling for focusing on the general harms of alcohol in Alaska rather than Jouppi’s individual conduct. That line of thinking could allow the government to justify “virtually any fine,” the amicus brief argues.

Jouppi’s legal team has said the constitutional protections against excessive fines were “built for cases like this.”

“As government agencies increasingly exploit fines and forfeitures to pad their budgets, it’s vital that the Supreme Court make clear that the Excessive Fines Clause is a meaningful check on government overreach,” Institute for Justice senior attorney Sam Gedge said.

The institute said the case is “only the second in the Court’s history” to address what constitutes an excessive fine.

Following arguments, the justices are expected to issue a decision in the case by July 2027.

(Image credit: Institute for Justice)