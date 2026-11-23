ACE Scholarships CEO Norton Rainey is “extraordinarily disappointed” by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s recent decision not to complete the state’s enrollment in the federal Education…

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ACE Scholarships CEO Norton Rainey is “extraordinarily disappointed” by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s recent decision not to complete the state’s enrollment in the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit program, calling it “a loss for parents and for children in the state of Virginia.”

Rainey made his remarks in an interview with Heartlander News.

His organization will provide scholarships through the new program, which starts Jan. 1, 2027, but only in states that choose to participate.

Former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration filed the initial paperwork to join the program, but Spanberger, a Democrat who took office in January, has declined to complete the process. Her office said it has yet to see evidence that the program would benefit public school students and plans to monitor its effects in other states.

“Public money should go to public education,” her office told The Center Square.

But at least three other Democratic governors have opted their states into the program, citing its potential to help public school students. Currently, 31 states have joined the program, including Democrat-led New Mexico, Colorado and New York.

The scholarships will be available to public and private school students to cover tuition and various educational costs.

Rainey argues that Spanberger’s decision will deny public school students access to additional funding for tutoring, technology and other educational services. He emphasized that the program allows parents to choose the educational setting that best meets their children’s needs, whether public school, private school or homeschool.

“Students in public schools are going to be the biggest losers,” he said.

Treasury secretary challenges Virginia’s decision

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded to the decision in a post on X, arguing that federal law requires Virginia to complete the enrollment process begun under Youngkin. However, The Center Square reports that Treasury and IRS guidance allows states to effectively opt out by failing to submit their lists of qualifying scholarship-granting organizations (SGOs) by Feb. 15, 2027.

Governor Spanberger is slamming the door on education scholarships for Virginia children, including students in PUBLIC schools.



President Trump’s Education Freedom Tax Credit can help families pay for tutoring, special-needs services, and more. Yet @GovernorVA has said she… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 15, 2026

“I think as more clarification comes out over the next month related to the program, that should be helpful to them here,” Rainey said.

The IRS plans to release updated guidance for the program before the end of the year.

Rainey considers Virginia’s situation unusual and does not anticipate other participating states reversing course before the program begins in January 2027. However, he expressed concern that newly elected governors could reconsider participation in future years.

“I don’t anticipate any additional changes being made going into 2027, but we are concerned about 2028 and new governors who’ve been elected this term,” Rainey said.

He hopes successful fundraising and scholarship outcomes during the program’s first year will encourage governors to maintain their states’ participation.

“We can showcase that when they do have access to the schools of their choice, that these funds are making a difference,” he said.

Meanwhile, governors in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan and New Jersey have sought additional federal guidance as they consider whether to participate in the program.

Rainey cites partisanship as a factor

Rainey believes partisanship is a major factor in Virginia’s decision and other states’ hesitancy to participate. He said some Democratic governors are concerned about scholarship funding going to private schools, but argued that public school students could also benefit.

“There’s nothing partisan whatsoever about education,” Rainey said.

ACE Scholarships is partnering with education organizations, including Invest in Education and Democrats for Education Reform, to encourage more states to participate in the program.

Rainey said ACE has invested more than $12 million in technology to administer scholarships and anticipates strong participation and fundraising when the program launches in 2027.

“That’s what this is all about: is ensuring that every American has access to a great school, regardless of their socioeconomic situation,” he said.