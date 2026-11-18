The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) plans to release updated regulations for the new federal school choice tax credit before the end of the year, aiming to cover as many educational expenses as the…

Share



The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) plans to release updated regulations for the new federal school choice tax credit before the end of the year, aiming to cover as many educational expenses as the law allows.

“We are going as broad as we can in terms of reading the statute to include as many education-related expenses within the bounds of what the statute allows,” Kevin Salinger, the Treasury Department’s acting assistant secretary for tax policy and acting chief counsel, said at an event following the midterm elections about the administration’s plans for the tax credit.

Beginning in January 2027, eligible taxpayers will be able to claim a nonrefundable federal tax credit of up to $1,700 annually for qualifying donations to scholarship granting organizations (SGOs). The credit is worth a dollar for each dollar donated, up to the annual limit, or a combined $3,400 for married couples filing jointly.

SGOs will pool donations to provide scholarships for educational expenses, including tuition, tutoring and other academic services. Students attending public and private schools may qualify for scholarships, but only in states that participate.

The IRS is working to clarify which educational expenses qualify under federal law. The updated regulations could give families a clearer understanding of how scholarship funds may be used.

That guidance could be especially important for public school students, who do not pay tuition but may use scholarships for other qualifying expenses, including tutoring, before- and after-school programs, technology and special-needs services.

States prepare to participate as IRS develops guidance

Thirty-two states have expressed their intention to participate in the program. Virginia, however, plans to opt out after Gov. Abigail Spanberger reversed the decision of her Republican predecessor. Governors and the mayor of Washington, D.C., have until Dec. 31 to make their participation decisions for the program’s first year.

Salinger said many Americans and state officials still do not fully understand how the tax credit works. The IRS and Treasury Department are preparing outreach efforts and marketing campaigns to explain the program to potential donors.

“The way that this credit works hasn’t fully seeped into the public consciousness yet, or even the consciousness of the state governments, even in the states that have opted in,” he said.

Salinger said greater public awareness could attract both regular charitable donors and Americans who have never donated before. The Treasury Department also plans to provide guidance for employers and businesses interested in donating to SGOs. Qualifying donations generate a dollar-for-dollar credit against an individual’s federal tax liability, subject to program rules.

“We are entering a world where the folks who are accustomed to giving to education are going to be a very small portion of the possible donor pool here,” Salinger said.

Administration expresses confidence in program

Salinger also emphasized the administration’s commitment to the program and its potential impact on American education.

“President Trump, Secretary [of the Treasury Scott] Bessent, this entire administration, are big believers in this credit, and believe that this is going to fundamentally change the way that education works in the United States,” Salinger said. “We want this to be a success,” he emphasized.

The new program will expand school choice to at least three states – Colorado, New Mexico and New York – while increasing the number of participants in the 34 states that already offer school choice. Nationally, more than 1.5 million students participate in school choice programs.