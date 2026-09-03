6 American churches devastated by fires; many cases still under investigation

Several historic churches across the United States have tragically burned down over the last few weeks with investigations ongoing. One arson suspect in custody.

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Several historic churches across the United States have tragically burned down over the last few weeks with investigations ongoing. One arson suspect in custody.

Churches in Montana, Mississippi, Ohio, Michigan, Oklahoma and Florida have caught fire alongside others worldwide.

Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Lucedale, Mississippi

Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Lucedale, Mississippi, caught fire Tuesday morning, and a nearby elementary school dismissed students for the day out of caution.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and multiple fire departments fought to get the blaze under control.

This fire is part of a developing story.

Friendship Baptist Church, Cleveland

Cleveland’s historic Friendship Baptist Church, which stood for over a century, was set on fire and totally destroyed Aug. 21.

This is the Friendship Baptist Church on Central Avenue and E55th Street. It’s raining fire prior to the roof collapse. pic.twitter.com/yNr3KIVj70 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 21, 2026

The church was built in the 1890s as a Jewish synagogue, which later converted to a Christian Baptist place of worship. The church’s attendance peaked in the 1950s and ’60s with over 1,000 attendees, but by 2014 had dwindled to about 40 members.

Photos of the Friendship Baptist Church sanctuary before the fire provided by Architectural Afterlife

At the time of last month’s fire, Friendship Baptist Church was considered abandoned and had suffered from various break-ins and incidents of vandalism and theft in recent years.

Photo of John McManamon provided by Recently Booked

A 19-year-old suspect, John McManamon, has been arrested and charged with felony arson in relation to the church fire, which caused over $750,000 in damages.

The Cleveland community has left flowers and notes in the rubble of the church to express the heartache the loss has caused.

“The death of this amazing church to fire has deeply affected this community – in ways we cannot fully convey,” one note reads, posted by ABC News Cleveland. “It is hoped that something far greater will rise from the ashes.”

Seventh Day Adventist, Grand Rapids, Michigan

A former Seventh Day Adventist church building, which is part of the Christian Reformed Church’s campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan, caught fire Aug. 26 and burned through the night despite firefighters’ best efforts.

Former Seventh-Day Adventist Church built in 1894 engulfed in flames in Grand Rapids, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/pEmta0tOoy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 28, 2026

The historic church stood since the 1890s, and three of the firefighters who fought to save it were injured from the fire. All of them have since recovered and returned to work.

The fire’s cause remains unknown and under investigation.

“I’m really sad,” church staff member Rev. Peter Jonker said. “Both because it’s a beautiful building and part of our city, but also for us, we had some really significant ministry plans.”

Jonker explained the church had wanted to use the building to offer help to homeless people.

“We’ll meet and we’ll pray and we’ll figure out what God has in store,” he said.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Poplar, Montana

Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Poplar, Montana, which has held Sunday Mass every week since 1942, was completely destroyed by a fire Aug. 25. Community members whose families have attended the church for generations are devastated by the loss.

Photos provided by Poplar Volunteer Fire Department, Facebook

Local authorities are investigating the fire’s cause, which remains unknown.

“It goes without saying that this is a terrible blow, not only to the pastor and people of the parish of Our Lady of Lourdes, but to the entire community of Poplar and to our Diocesan Family,” Bishop Jeffrey Fleming wrote in a statement.

“I ask that you please keep the pastor and people of this parish in your prayers during this most painful time.”

Buckingham Presbyterian Church, Buckingham, Florida

The Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Buckingham, Florida, caught fire early Saturday morning, destroying most of the building and leaving the congregation heartbroken.

Buckingham Presbyterian Church, Florida.



Climate change, tipsy minister lighting candles or…… pic.twitter.com/u5hn5k7y0W — Driftwood (@buc97552) August 31, 2026

“The sanctuary, there’s nothing there,” the church’s clerk of session, Vicki McWhorter lamented. “The organ, there’s no trace of it. There’s no trace of the piano, the baptismal, the pulpit.

“There’s no sign of anything.”

McWhorter said the church’s congregation will work through the loss together and figure out what comes next.

The fire’s cause is unknown, but many suspect lightning in the area might have struck the building. The fire will likely be investigated by the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosion Investigations to determine its cause.

Timeline, investigations ongoing

Other churches in the U.S., such as one in Oklahoma City, and worldwide, such as the historic Saint-Simon Catholic Church in New Brunswick, Canada, also suffered from fires in August. A 68-year-old suspect has been charged with arson in relation to the Saint-Simon fire.

Canada: Yet another church has been burned to the ground.



Yesterday, the Saint-Simon Church in New Brunswick was completely destroyed.



It was no accident – it was arson.



This is an expanding pattern across the West.



Protect your churches, and the churches of your city. pic.twitter.com/R8cpVXeqtr — Christian Emergency Alliance (@ChristianEmerg1) August 25, 2026

The recent fires happened on the following timeline:

Aug. 21: Friendship Baptist Church in Ohio

Aug. 21: Church in Oklahoma

Aug. 24: Saint-Simon Catholic Church in Canada

Aug. 25: Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Montana

Aug. 26: Seventh Day Adventist in Michigan

Aug. 28: Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Florida

Sept. 1: Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Mississippi

There isn’t a nationwide total of church fires for 2026 so far, but there were 244 fires in places of worship in 2025, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Bomb Arson Tracking System.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Google Maps; Screenshot/X/@DStamness)