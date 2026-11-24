YouTube could pay about $3 billion to thousands of U.S. school districts that accuse the company of designing its video platform to keep children watching.

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YouTube could pay about $3 billion to thousands of U.S. school districts that accuse the company of designing its video platform to keep children watching.

The districts say features such as autoplay and personalized video recommendations have contributed to students’ depression and anxiety, forcing schools to spend more on counseling and measures such as phone bans.

Bloomberg News reported Nov. 20 that YouTube had reached an agreement in principle with the districts. The proposed deal includes new safeguards for teens, though their details have not been disclosed.

The agreement is not final. A majority of districts must sign on, and U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers must approve it. The process could take months.

YouTube is also widely used in classrooms. A September survey of more than 2,000 high school students and recent graduates found that roughly one-third said they watched unassigned YouTube videos in class every day.

Other school district settlements

In May, the Breathitt County school district in Kentucky reached a roughly $27 million settlement with four technology companies in the broader school district litigation. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, paid $9 million; TikTok and Snapchat each paid $8 million; and YouTube paid a little more than $2 million, Reuters reported.

Another school district case is scheduled for trial in Oakland, California, in February 2027. Tucson Unified School District in Arizona is suing Meta, Snap and TikTok. The district voted to sue in 2023, saying social media use posed “a significant risk to the health and well-being of its students.”

Meta reached a separate agreement with state attorneys general in August over allegations that it designed Facebook and Instagram to encourage excessive use by children. In a securities filing, Meta said payments under the agreement could total approximately $18.6 billion.

About $5.3 billion of that amount is conditional. Meta would owe those additional payments only if other major platforms, such as YouTube and TikTok, adopt specified teen protections and become obligated to make comparable payments to participating states.

The proposed Meta agreement would place a default two-hour daily limit on Facebook and Instagram use by teens and block access from midnight to 6 a.m. Parents could lift those limits.

Under the same multistate agreement, Meta would pay Texas more than $1 billion. The state says the money will support youth mental health services, crisis resources and grants for schools.

Missouri was among the states that sued Meta in 2023, alleging its apps were addictive and harmed children, Heartlander News reported.

YouTube and TikTok were scheduled to take part in a federal meeting about children’s online safety in August but withdrew before it took place. The meeting followed the announcement of Meta’s proposed settlement, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported in Heartlander News.

Other cases involving YouTube

In March, a Los Angeles jury ruled against Meta and YouTube in a case brought by a young woman who said she became addicted to their platforms as a child. The jury awarded her $6 million.

“We disagree with the verdict and plan to appeal,” Google spokesman José Castañeda told ABC News at the time. Meta also appealed.

In June, YouTube settled a separate lawsuit brought by a 15-year-old boy who said he began using social media at age 8 and that it caused him to lose sleep and become depressed. The settlement amount was not disclosed.

Earlier in November, Snap settled lawsuits with two teenagers who said Snapchat harmed their mental health. Both had already reached settlements with YouTube, Meta and TikTok.

YouTube has also faced a case involving children’s privacy. In 2019, Google and YouTube agreed to pay $170 million to settle allegations by federal and New York officials that YouTube collected children’s personal information without parental consent and used it for targeted advertising.

“It will take a combination of Big Tech prioritizing safety over profit, legislative action, and continued parental involvement to protect children online,” Donna Rice Hughes, president of the child safety group Enough Is Enough, said in an August statement.

(Image credit: Screenshot/NBC News)