A community-owned grocery store in Illinois has shut its doors just 16 months after opening. The closure leaves taxpayers on the hook for more than $1.5 million in government…

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A community-owned grocery store in Illinois has shut its doors just 16 months after opening. The closure leaves taxpayers on the hook for more than $1.5 million in government grants.

Prairie Food Co-op board members recently announced the end of operations. Sunday was the store’s final full day of business.

Sales hovered around $40,000 per week, half the amount needed for long-term sustainability. Organizers raised funds from 2022 to 2025 to meet a launch cost of roughly $5 million.

Taxpayers provided roughly 35% of the startup costs for the store in Lombard, a western suburb of Chicago. Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton, D-Western Springs, announced an $807,835 state grant in August 2022. Congressman Sean Casten, D-Illinois, later secured $750,000 in federal community project funding.

Critics label grocery co-ops socialist experiments because they operate on a model of collective ownership and democratic control. The business is owned by its members – often local shoppers or workers – who share profits and decision-making power.

Former Illinois Republican congresswoman Jeanne Ives blasted the project on WIND 560 AM in Chicago on Friday. She called the co-op a scam and criticized politicians for funding a boondoggle with public money.

“You’re getting scammed again,” Ives said on her radio show. “And in this case, it was an illegal scam. It was just…in your face. And taxpayers beware, because you elected the same Democrats that are all in on scamming you.”

Spencer Pratt, who ran for mayor of Los Angeles this year, echoed the sentiment on social media. He claimed the business model relies on naive academic fantasies instead of sound business practices.

“This stupid communist wasted nearly a million dollars of your tax money on a commie food co-op that (big surprise) failed immediately,” Pratt posted on X. “It turns out, running a business requires talent and risk, and no amount of welfare can sustain commie fantasies.”

Local sourcing questioned

Ives visited the store to test its promise of locally sourced goods. She found water chestnuts from China, beef from Minnesota and sourdough bread from Colorado. She also compared prices with a nearby Jewel-Osco grocery store. She noted that private competitors were only $1.20 more expensive for a similar cart of items.

“I bought grass-fed hamburger at both stores, and the ground beef in the Prairie Food Co-op was sourced from Minnesota, and at the Jewel it came from California,” Ives said.

The co-op board stated that the store no longer has the financial reserves to complete necessary turnaround changes. A recent capital campaign raised $100,000 in pledges, but the board didn’t cash those checks. Creditors have until March 31, 2027, to submit claims.

Ives argued that taxpayers should be considered creditors to get their money back.

“I want Sean Casten to put a claim in,” Ives said on X. “Let’s get our money back. How about the state taxpayers? Let’s get our money back. You scammed us. This was completely unviable from the get-go.”

The closure in Lombard is similar to the failures of government-subsidized grocery stores across the country.

In St. Louis, a grocery co-op closed its doors in 2023 after grant funding ran out and sales couldn’t sustain operations. Taxpayers suffered far worse in Kansas City, where a $29 million city-funded market closed in 2025. A string of Chicago subsidized Save A Lot stores closed this year, using more than $13 million in taxpayer money.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is pushing hard to launch his own taxpayer-funded grocery chain despite failed attempts in the Midwest. His plan has been met with a lawsuit from mom-and-pop grocery store owners who fear it would be too hard to compete and be forced to close.

(Image credit: Screenshot/Cropped/YouTube/@prairiefoodcoop)