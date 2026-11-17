A Wyoming judge has denied a request to dismiss a lawsuit against Wyoming’s Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Program, allowing the legal challenge to continue.

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A Wyoming judge has denied a request to dismiss a lawsuit against Wyoming’s Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Program, allowing the legal challenge to continue.

School choice advocates sought the dismissal after the state Supreme Court overturned a preliminary injunction against the program, allowing it to operate during the litigation.

Although Laramie County District Court Judge Peter Froelicher denied the request, a lawyer representing school choice families in the case said the ruling would not deter their efforts to defend the program.

“The district court’s denial of our motion for judgment on the pleadings in order to wait for further evidence will not change the governing law in this case,” EdChoice Litigation Director Thomas M. Fisher said in a statement to WyoFile.

Fisher previously disputed the plaintiffs’ argument that the program violates Wyoming’s constitutional requirements by directing public funds toward private education.

“They’ve said there’s no allegation in the complaint that somehow the ESA program compromises public school funding, and it pointed out that the ESA scholarships are separately funded, so there’s no diversion of money away from public schools,” Fisher previously told Heartlander News.

Established in 2024 and expanded in 2025, the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Program allows eligible families to receive up to $7,000 per student annually for private K-12 educational expenses, including tuition. The Wyoming Education Association filed a lawsuit challenging the program in June 2025.

The plaintiffs argue that directing public funding toward private education violates Wyoming’s constitutional requirements, including its mandate to provide a complete and uniform public education system.

“We remain confident in the strength of our case and steadfast in our belief that public dollars belong in public schools,” Wyoming Education Association President Kimberly Amen said after Froelicher’s ruling.

But the state Supreme Court already found that the plaintiffs “failed to clearly show they might be irreparably and personally injured” when it overturned the injunction in May.

School choice advocates have won similar cases in other states, in which courts determined that the government’s requirement to maintain a system of common schools did not preclude it from funding other types of schooling.

The scholarship program remains operational as the lawsuit proceeds toward a trial expected in mid-2027.

Wyoming is one of 34 states to offer school choice, although that number will expand as Colorado, New Mexico and New York start programs in January when the new federal Education Freedom Tax Credit takes effect. Nationally, more than 1.5 million students participate in school choice.