(The Center Square) – With Congress woefully behind on funding the federal government for the current fiscal year, the White House is nudging lawmakers to push back the Dec. 11 deadline and freeze…

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(The Center Square) – With Congress woefully behind on funding the federal government for the current fiscal year, the White House is nudging lawmakers to push back the Dec. 11 deadline and freeze most government spending at current levels until March 31.

It is also asking Congress to authorize extra spending on certain projects and procurements – including some that have received bipartisan criticism.

The White House’s list of asks for the anticipated funding stopgap – arguably the only vehicle available to Congress to prevent a government shutdown on Dec. 11 – notably includes an extra $5 billion for construction of the “Golden Dome,” a homeland missile defense system that has had multiple delays and fluctuating cost estimates.

The White House also requests the Department of War receive faster spending authority for missiles and “Trump-class” battleships, as well as an extra $21.3 billion cumulatively for different submarine procurements.

Other requests for weapons procurement authority are included as well, despite most Democrats’ reluctance to provide the Pentagon with any funding boosts.

Many Democrats have vowed to oppose any government funding deal that doesn’t also ban the Pentagon from using any funds to continue its ongoing unauthorized military conflict with Iran.

Most, however, also want to avoid a government shutdown. A continuing resolution punts the government funding deadline until next year when Democrats have majorities in both chambers of Congress, would give them more say in the fiscal year 2027 full-year funding bills.

As of Tuesday, congressional leaders haven’t commented on whether they’ll immediately proceed with a continuing resolution, or how long it would last.

Some of the White House’s additional requests, such as speeding up spending authority for air traffic control infrastructure and extending funding for wastewater monitoring systems, would likely receive bipartisan support.

Some fiscal hawks, like Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., oppose any continuing resolution, saying Congress should at least attempt to pass some of the 12 full-year spending bills. Only three have passed the House, while none have passed the Senate.

Norman, writing on social media Tuesday, said it was no surprise “the swamp wants more money.” He added, “Why are we not working right now to finish the remaining nine appropriations bills to avoid another pork-filled continuing resolution?”

Other Republicans are concerned about the White House’s request that the continuing resolution also delays implementation of a wide-scale ban, set to take effect in December, on the nearly unrestricted sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

“The request includes many urgent needs, especially for national security and funding our troops, but gas-station weed isn’t one of them,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, wrote on social media.

“Congress banned these dangerous products last year. If the administration pushes for yet another delay of the ban – which it promised not to do in August – this misplaced priority will threaten the entire bill.”

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and over a dozen other Republicans echoed Cotton in a letter to the White House, warning against a “last-minute ‘framework’ that keeps these drugs on store shelves.”

“On December 11, this dangerous experiment must end,” the lawmakers wrote. “Every extension is only a victory for the companies selling these products but a loss for the families who are paying the price.”

Congress is not legally required to attach the White House’s asks to any potential funding stopgap.