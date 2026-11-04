White House fires back at incoming House Oversight chair’s ‘lawyer up’ warning: ‘We still control the federal government’ 

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Democrats’ overwhelming victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections put California Rep. Robert Garcia in line to lead the House Oversight Committee.

Garcia wasted no time in threatening the Trump administration. “Lawyer up,” he posted on X at 10:18 p.m. on election night. House Oversight Committee Democrats then released a more detailed statement, noting that Garcia intends to probe “the Trump Crime Family, corporate corruption, DHS and ICE abuses, and the cover-up of the Epstein files.”

A White House official told Heartlander News, “If crazed Democrats want to abuse their power and politicize their process of investigations, subpoenas, and destroying lives, they should be reminded that we still control the federal government and all of its powers.”

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Heartlander News, “As the President has said, he’s willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans. If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people.”

The White House did not address whether it intends to comply with future subpoenas from a Democrat-led House Oversight Committee.

Current House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer did not immediately respond to Heartlander News’ request for comment on which of the committee’s open investigations may remain unfinished before Democrats assume control in January. The committee is probing the Biden administration’s use of the autopen, the origins of COVID-19, fraud in federal programs and allegations that Democrat Mary Peltola’s Senate campaign fielded candidates with names nearly identical to Sen. Dan Sullivan’s.

The committee’s public calendar did not list any upcoming hearings as of Wednesday.

(Image: Rep. Robert Garcia, D-California)