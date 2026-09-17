White House celebrates Constitution Day, promising to cherish ‘fundamental values of America’ on the 239th anniversary of signing 

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President Donald Trump signed a Constitution Day proclamation reaffirming the nation’s founding principles, while warning that American values face a “threat” from “communists and far-left radicals.”

Commemorating the 239th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution, Trump said the document serves as “an eternal reminder that all power throughout our land flows from We the People.”

239 years later, the United States Constitution, the very foundation of our Republic, is an eternal reminder that all power throughout our land flows from WE THE PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/dZEPNCenU1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2026

“Guided by the most righteous political document ever conceived, America remains the greatest force for good in the history of the world,” the proclamation read, touting freedom of speech, religious freedom and justice under the law. “These values now face a new threat: a rise in anti-American rhetoric from communists and far-left radicals, who seek to divide our communities, rob our children of their futures, and poison the minds of our citizens through slanderous fabrications of our great American story.”

Trump characterized his administration’s actions as a restoration of founding values, saying that under his watch “the weaponization of Government has ended, and America is once again upholding its constitutional principles enshrined at the founding of our Republic.” He listed ending political lawfare, “rebuilding our economy,” and purging “corrosive ideology from our institutions and national museums” among top priorities.

Heartlander News has covered the administration’s fight to remove “woke” content from the Smithsonian, among other battles.

Trump, facing low approval ratings, has been touting his administration’s accomplishments ahead of the midterm elections. The New York Times’ polling averages indicate his approval rating is hovering at 38%, as he faces pushback over Iran and domestic affordability. In the most recent Quinnipiac University poll, 60% of registered voters oppose military action in Iran, and 49% of respondents said they were worse off financially than they were a year ago.

White House touts efforts for people of faith

The White House on Thursday also released a list of Trump’s “top 250 victories for people of faith” as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding. Calling Trump the “most pro-faith, pro-life, and pro-religious president” in history, the White House noted that he established the Religious Liberty Commission, a Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, and the West Wing’s first-ever faith office.

The Republican also launched the America Prays initiative to call on Americans to “unite in prayer,” rededicated America as one nation under God, and signed an executive order to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses.

Turning to executive agencies, the White House noted that the Education Department released prayer guidance to emphasize that public school students and staff have a right to pray and that parents have a right to direct their children’s upbringing. The Department of Health and Human Services created a religious freedom division, and the Justice Department issued guidance across the government to protect religious liberty in all programs and policies.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Heartland News that Trump’s “support for the faith community will never waiver.”

“There has been no greater champion for Americans of faith than President Donald J. Trump,” Rogers said in a statement. “Since day one, he has been delivering historic wins: protecting religious liberty, defending houses of worship, ending the weaponization of government, protecting parents’ rights, restoring biological truth, and so much more.”