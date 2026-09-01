West Plains superintendent arrested on multiple felonies

West Plains is located in Ness County in western…

(The Sentinel) – West Plains Superintendent of Schools Jeff Jones was arrested on 10 charges on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, KNSW reports.

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(The Sentinel) – West Plains Superintendent of Schools Jeff Jones was arrested on 10 charges on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, KNSW reports.

West Plains is located in Ness County in western Kansas.

Jeff Jones, courtesty of West Plains school district

According to the Ness County Sheriff’s Department, Jones was arrested on suspicion of:

Making false information

Computer unlawful acts; false representation with damages less than $100,000

Official misconduct

Interference with law enforcement

Misuse of public funds; value under $1,000

Permitting a false claim; value $1,000 to $25,000

Contribute to child misconduct; encourage to commit a felony

Interference with the judicial process; cause a witness to withhold or delay information in a felony case

Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim younger than 18; and

Theft of property or services; value less than $1,500.

A release from Ness County Attorney Jacob T. Gayer said only that the matter had been referred to his office for prosecution and that the Ness County Sheriff’s Office had been assisted in the investigation by an “outside collaborating agent.”

The release stressed that there is no “known danger or ongoing threat to the students, staff or the community arising from this incident.”

KSNW reported that Jones was booked into the Ness County Jail on $5,000 bond and released the same day.

The station also reported that the district convened a special board meeting and placed Jones on administrative leave.

As of publication, Jones had not been formally charged, so final charges may be different once he is arraigned. The investigation is apparently ongoing.