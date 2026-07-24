Weekend in Kansas City: County fairs, rodeos, Christmas in July 

This weekend is bringing the heat to the Kansas City-area, but lots of family fun such as county fairs and Christmas in July celebrations are still on the calendar.

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This weekend is bringing the heat to the Kansas City-area, but lots of family fun such as county fairs and Christmas in July celebrations are still on the calendar.

Platte County fair

The Platte County fair will be in full swing this weekend with plenty of family fun. Handmade 4-H projects will be on display in Floral Hall featuring glass art, jewelry, pottery, crocheting and more.

The fair will also have a carnival with rides and games. Carnival attendees must purchase an armband to enter for $30 if visiting between 6 and 11 p.m. or $20 on Saturday between 1 and 4 p.m. The fair’s website warns the carnival could be canceled Saturday afternoon due to extreme heat.

A demolition derby will take place Friday evening starting with a Power Wheels derby at 6 p.m. and the regular derby at 7 p.m. with no extra cost aside from general admission, which is $20 per person and free for children 10 years old and under.

Fair events this weekend include:

Friday

4-H project exhibits

Carnival rides and games

Petting zoo at 6 p.m.

Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.

Live music and entertainment from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday

4-H project exhibits

Carnival rides and games

Live music and entertainment

Swine and small animal show at 8:30 a.m.

Horse show at 9 a.m.

Kids game contest at 10 a.m.

Horseshoe pitching contest at 11 a.m.

Truck and tractor pull at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Regular fair exhibits start at 8:30 a.m.

Wyandotte County fair

The Wyandotte County fair in Kansas will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Both days will have a carnival and games along with an array of 4-H project exhibits.

At 7 p.m. Friday there will be a livestock auction in the Livestock Pavilion and a Rodeo at the Rodeo Arena, followed by live music by The Rock Gods at 8:30 p.m. on the main stage.

Visitors can enjoy a “Bulls, Broncs & Barrels” show Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Rodeo Arena followed by live music at the main stage at 8:30 p.m. by Walker Montgomery with Tate Stevens.

The fair costs $10 for general admission and is free for children 12 years old and under. The concerts Friday and Saturday cost an additional $15.

Christmas in July

Saturday in Kansas City might be under a heat advisory, but that won’t stop this Christmas celebration.

The Strawberry Swing, an organization that celebrates and supports handmade goods, is hosting a festive Christmas in July event Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at J. Rieger & Co. Visitors can enjoy a market full of local crafters and small businesses selling handmade goods such as jewelry, pottery, crochet, clothing and more.

Outdoor movies

For another Christmas in July celebration, pack up the family and head to Tanger Kansas City at the Legends to watch Elf on the big, outdoor screen on Friday. Visitors can make a night of it by going shopping, eating some food and visiting Santa and his elf. The movie will start at 7 p.m. at 1832 Village West Pkwy in Kansas City, Kansas.

If you’re not yet in the Christmas mood, National Treasure will be shown on another big screen for a Tivoli Under the Stars event at the Nelson-Atkins Museum. The movie will begin at 8:38 p.m. on the lawn outside the Bloch Building. Admission costs $16 per person for museum members and $20 per person for nonmembers.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Platte County Missouri 4-H)