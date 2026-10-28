WATCH: ‘Voter fraud at the highest level’: Trump slams Democrats’ ‘scheme’ in Alaska Senate race

President Donald Trump called Wednesday for Democrat Mary Peltola to resign from the Alaska Senate race and face criminal charges after an alleged scheme involving “a fake candidate” with the…

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President Donald Trump called Wednesday for Democrat Mary Peltola to resign from the Alaska Senate race and face criminal charges after an alleged scheme involving “a fake candidate” with the same name as Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan was revealed.

“Oh, it’s terrible what’s happened in Alaska,” Trump said outside Air Force One in response to a question from Heartlander News.

“They took a candidate named Dan Sullivan to run against another candidate who’s a great senator named Dan Sullivan in order to cheat in the election. They said they didn’t do it, and we caught him cold.

“Mary Peltola should resign from the race,” he continued, adding later that he thought this was “voter fraud at the highest level.”

“I think she should be prosecuted criminally for what she did,” Trump said.

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