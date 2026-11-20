A beleaguered Virginia school district closed days early for Thanksgiving break after disclosing that 500 staff members weren’t screened against a state registry that checks for past complaints of…

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A beleaguered Virginia school district closed days early for Thanksgiving break after disclosing that 500 staff members weren’t screened against a state registry that checks for past complaints of child abuse or neglect.

Albemarle County Public Schools, based in Charlottesville, closed Thursday and won’t resume classes until Nov. 30, NBC News reported. The district has more than 14,000 students and 2,800 staff members spread across 29 schools and facilities.

Acting Superintendent Chandra Hayes said Wednesday that while more than 500 hires over the last three years had passed criminal background checks, their names weren’t submitted to the state’s Child Protective Services registry, which checks for child abuse.

The district has come under fire following a series of arrests and resignations over alleged failures to report suspected child abuse, with the board citing “serious parental and community concerns regarding a reported culture of fear among employees, and significant erosion of public trust.”

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