The U.S. Army detonated nearly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, as scheduled Wednesday morning.

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The U.S. Army detonated nearly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, as scheduled Wednesday morning.

The controlled detonation took place around 9 a.m., with Army officials calling it a success. Federal officials had warned that the 68 barrels of degraded material could explode unintentionally and said an in-place detonation was the safest way to eliminate the hazard.

Officials had encouraged residents within 5 miles of the site to evacuate because the blast could send lead-containing dust into the air.

The detonation produced two visible plumes, but Environmental Protection Agency monitors around the plant had detected no airborne lead more than an hour afterward. Officials planned further environmental testing.

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(Photo credit: Screenshot/Iowa Lead Tracker; Screenshot/X/@nmjameswilson)